Vaccine against influenza, the Order of Doctors pushes: “Too many health professionals do not do it, it is a risk” – Health and Wellness

TRENTO. “Aware of the risks of seasonal flu for the most fragile people in a period already complicated by Covid 19, the Council of the Order of Doctors of Trento adheres to and supports the influenza vaccination campaign promoted by the Healthcare Company and does so with the declared objective of raising awareness among health workers who are at greater risk of contracting the virus for daily contact with patients.

If not vaccinated, they can in turn transmit the flu to their families, to other health workers and especially to other patients, who can undergo serious, if not fatal forms “.

He writes it the president, Marco Ioppi, who recalled that “in our province the number of health workers who adhere to the flu vaccination, despite being on the rise, is still too low”.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The Order of Doctors in the field for the flu vaccine: President Ioppi gives the example There is another enemy at the gates: the flu virus, typical of this season, which will probably make the coming winter months more difficult and risky, already burdened by Covid 19. It is the flu virus, which is announced soon this year. This is why the Trentino doctors have decided to lead by example, undergoing vaccination, starting with the president of the Order, Marco Ioppi.

The Board of Directors and the Board of Auditors of the “Order of Doctors of the province of Trento, continues the note,” has decided to be the first example of responsibility and consistency and on 3 November it joined the vaccination as a whole “.