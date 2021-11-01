Vaccine against seasonal flu: starting tomorrow, who can do it and how to book – VIDEO – Chronicle

TRENTO. The flu vaccination campaign in Trentino starts tomorrow. Reservations have already been open since last Saturday, but many readers write to us that they found it difficult. Between family doctors who do not do it (or have not yet “organized”) and online reservations that are not easy to carry out, let’s take stock of the modalities.

The announcement

“From Tuesday 2 November it will be possible to receive the flu vaccine, it will mainly concern the population over 65, but in reality everyone is called to participate, including children between 6 months and 6 years. For information on vaccination and administration, just contact your doctor or family pediatrician, or book the vaccination at the Cup online in the Apss vaccination centers. In drive-throughs, the vaccine is administered without getting out of the car ».

Who should be vaccinated

The elderly always remain the priority target for influenza vaccination, but also in this year’s campaign, like last year, vaccination will be free for all people at risk of having complications in case of influenza and for the most exposed categories. to the virus. The flu vaccine is however suitable for all people who want to avoid getting sick with the flu.

Vaccination is recommended and offered free of charge by the Provincial Health Service to:

– doctors and health care personnel

– people over 60 years old

– pregnant and post partum women

– population at risk (chronically ill, family members of high-risk subjects, caregivers, etc.)

– children from six months to six years;

– employees of public services (police forces and firefighters)

– people who come into contact with animals for work reasons (breeders, live animal transport workers, slaughterers, public and private veterinarians, etc.)

– blood donors

– staff of socio-educational and childhood services

– personnel assigned to public transport

– food retail and large-scale distribution workers.

– Fragile people, for whom the flu could be a serious health problem, can get vaccinated at any time during the flu season.

When and where to get vaccinated

It is possible to get vaccinated from early November and the vaccination becomes effective after about two weeks. Flu peaks usually occur between late December and early February. For information on vaccination and administration:

– contact your doctor or family pediatrician

– or book your Cup vaccination online in the vaccination centers of Apss https://cup.apss.tn.it/ following the procedure in four steps:

> reservation without prescription

> write in the white field “influenza vaccination”

> tick the category to which it belongs

> select location and time

> confirm.

THE PROCEDURE IN A SCHEME









In drive-throughs, the vaccine is administered without getting out of the car (it is recommended to wear a short-sleeved shirt).

– Children with chronic conditions receive a letter of invitation for vaccination.

The flu shot

Influenza is an infectious disease caused by different types of viruses that are transmitted, by air, through the droplets emitted by coughing or sneezing, but also through the hands that have had contact with respiratory secretions. Influenza viruses circulate mainly in the cold season, causing many cases of illness, hospitalization and even death. Vaccination is, at the present time, the simplest and most effective tool for preventing influenza disease, capable of defending the body from a virus that, year after year, can change its characteristics. The vaccine is safe, well tolerated, and only rarely causes severe side effects.