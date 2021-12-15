“Vaccine alone is not enough, restrictions for Christmas”

The likelihood of further spread of the Omicron variant of Covid in the European Union is “very high” and “in the current situation, vaccination alone will not prevent its impact“. This is the conclusion of the latest update to the rapid risk assessment, released by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which in the document calls for a”rapid reintroduction and strengthening of non-pharmacological measures to reduce the Delta transmission in progress and to slow down the spread of Omicron “.

“There is an urgent need to take strong action to reduce transmission and alleviate the heavy burden on health systems and protect the most vulnerable in the coming months. Countries have different response options ahead of the Christmas holidays”, explains Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC. , according to which it remains “a priority to use masks appropriately, telework, prevent crowding in public spaces, reduce crowding on public transport, stay at home in case of illness, maintain hand and street hygiene measures and ensure adequate ventilation in enclosed spaces “. Countries “can expect a strong resumption of cases if they revoke these interventions,” he warns.

For probable or confirmed cases of Omicron infection, continues the director of the ECDC, “contact tracing should be given priority, regardless of vaccination status. Testing remains an important tool, and people with symptoms should be tested regardless of their vaccination status“. Another crucial element” is the isolation of positive people. Genomic surveillance remains of great importance and sequencing should be performed to confirm infection with a specific variant. ”

These measures, Ammon argues, “will not only help keep us healthy, but will also protect those around us. By acting together, we can overcome the plight that the pandemic has caused. As the holiday season approaches, we need more than just never of solidarity “.

OMICRON CASES CONCERN AMONG VACCINATES

The expert also reports that “the emergence of the Omicron variant has raised serious concerns due to preliminary reports on case clusters even among people who had been fully vaccinated“.” There are indications that the community transmission “of the new mutant” is already underway in the countries of the EU / European Economic Area “, he reiterates, citing the key points contained in the latest update of the rapid assessment of the Covid risk in the area. .

“And on the basis of forecast models – he adds – a further rapid increase in cases” linked to Omicron “is imminent. So much so that” we evaluate the probability of further diffusion of the variant in the EU / See as very high, and it is considered very probable that “this” will cause further hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to those already foreseen by the previous forecasts which considered only the Delta variant “.

“The efficacy of vaccines against severe delta outcomes remains high – Ammon points out – therefore vaccination remains a key component in addressing Delta’s circulation and reducing the impact of Omicron. According to surveillance data, vaccines have so far saved nearly half a million lives. “And countries, urges the director of the ECDC,” should step up efforts to increase full vaccination in people who are not yet immunized or only partially vaccinated, as well as to administer the booster doses to all those entitled as soon as possible “.