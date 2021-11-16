Vaccine and pregnancy, alarm from new study / “Wrong assessment, about abortion …”

The US CDC’s opinion on vaccinating pregnant women would have been too hasty and based on a supplied report full of errors and inaccuracies. This is according to a new study published in Science, which highlights how the administration of the vaccine would not be without risks for pregnant women. The results of researchers Simon Thornley and Aleisha Brock in fact dismantle the previous evaluations of the Shimabukuro study last June, from which the current vaccination line for pregnant women derives.

Green Pass, Gelmini: “stays at 12 months” / Costa (Health) “reduction is needed”. The scenarios

According to what was reported in the new study published in Science, the previous article “presents falsely reassuring statistics regarding the risk of miscarriage in early pregnancy, as most women in the calculation were exposed to the mRNA product after the outcome period has been exceeded” or the 20 weeks of gestation. The new analyzes show a cumulative incidence of spontaneous abortion 7 to 8 times higher than the original authors’ results and the typical average for termination of pregnancy during this time period.

BASSETTI: “STADIUMS AND BARS ONLY FOR VACCINATES” / “So 1 million vaccines in 2 weeks”

Vaccine and pregnancy, spontaneous abortion 7-8 times higher

The authors of the new study published in Science analyzed data from the v-safe registry (active surveillance system based on sending text messages to participants to request them to complete an online survey in order to assess their health status) from December 14, 2020 to February 28, 2021 which included 827 pregnancies. Of these, between 700 and 713 women had been vaccinated after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

The new analysis therefore highlights a cumulative incidence of spontaneous abortion that goes 82% to 91%, numbers 7-8 times higher than published data. The authors of the new study therefore suggested the immediate suspension of the use of mRNA vaccines during pregnancy (regardless of weeks) and breastfeeding, as well as the withdrawal of the same for children and the general population of childbearing age.

Ricciardi: “Covid? If you think it self-extinguishes, you die “/” We are far from the end “

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED