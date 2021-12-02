Health

Vaccine AstraZeneca, team of experts finds the cause of “killer” clots

The team, reports the BBC, has shown in detail how a protein in the blood is attracted to a key component of the vaccine devised in Oxford, triggering a chain reaction involving the immune system and which can culminate in dangerous clots. Alan Parker, one of the Cardiff University researchers, told the BBC: “What we have is the trigger, but there are many steps that have to happen next.”

Research published in the scientific journal Science Advances reveals that the outer part of adenovirus, the viral vector used in the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, attracts the platelet factor four protein like a magnet. To detect this reaction, the scientists used a technique called a cryo-electron microscope that allows images of the adenovirus at the molecular level.

Professor Alan Parker, one of the Cardiff University researchers told BBC that it is a difference in magnetic potential between the adenovirus which “has a strongly negative surface and the reversed factor four of the extremely positive platelets” that triggers the reaction. . “Although the research is not definitive, it offers interesting insights and AstraZeneca is exploring ways to exploit these findings as part of our efforts to remove this extremely rare side effect,” explained a spokesman for the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Oxford University, on the other hand, declined to comment on the research.

According to AstraZeneca, its vaccine has saved more than a million lives worldwide and prevented 50 million Covid cases. But in the wake of rare cases of blood clots, the use of this type of vaccine around the world has been reduced, and vaccines using more modern technology, with messenger RNA, are now being used for boosters.

