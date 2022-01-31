Vaccine, booster with Moderna and Pfizer: what (mild) side effects they can give

According to the latest figures released by the government, they were administered. The booster is done with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and may have milder side effects than the first two injections

The topic was addressed by Francesco Menichetti, Professor of Infectious Diseases of the University of Pisa and Director of Infectious Diseases of the Pisa University Hospital, in an interview with Messaggero. “We basically have to expect, both with Pfizer and Moderna, pain at the injection site. This disorder occurs in approximately two thirds of vaccinated people, ”he explained

Rather frequent, continued the expert, are also the sense of exhaustion and fatigue. “In this case, the nuisance is reported by one in two of the vaccinated, and it can also be associated with headache. Headache is seen in about 40% of cases, ”he said. Finally there are the muscle aches and the chills, which may be felt after a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine has been given as a booster

Menichetti also reassured on possible axillary lymph node enlargement. “It’s a more common complaint after the third dose than the first two, but that’s not a worry. It is in fact an effect that is not very important and that is resolved in a short time “

In general, the expert explained, the third dose “has one frequency of adverse events much lower than the first two“. It is therefore possible that you do not have no disturbance after administration, especially if you are elderly

This could change if you receive an mRna vaccine after one or two doses of those with a viral vector (AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson). In this case, Menichetti points out, “we can consider a slightly higher reactogenicity. Basically, the same ailments we mentioned occur, but with one perhaps greater intensity“

And again: “With Pfizer there have been no signs of myocarditis, pericarditis or other disorders, the caseload is limited, but in general a ‘excellent tolerability. Therefore, the extent of these disorders in general is modest and less frequent than the first two doses “

Menichetti concluded by recalling that possible adverse effects occur within 48 hours and serious reactions are unlikely to be seen if none have occurred in the first two administrations. In any case, it is important to report yours to the doctor allergies before administration and, if necessary, wait in the vaccine hub more than the expected 15 minutes after inoculation

According to the latest decisions made by the government, it will be possible to carry out the third dose already four months later the second inoculation, and no longer five

According to Lab24 del Sole 24 ore, the Region that has administered the most third doses at the moment is the Lombardy: almost three million people received it here. Followed by Lazio, Campania, Veneto and Emilia Romagna. The Valle d’Aosta closes the ranking, with just over 38 thousand and three hundred

The Gimbe Foundation notes that over 50% of the population potentially subject to the additional dose or booster, received its dose. The percentage however, it varies a lot from region to region. In Sicily it is 38.6% while it reaches 62.4% in the autonomous province of Bolzano

Some countries, such as Israel, are considering administering a fourth dose, but Italy does not plan to do so, at least in the short term. “In my opinion it is premature to talk about it, let’s see what happens with the passage of this variant ”, said the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri. “Let’s see the numbers, see the hospitalizations, see how well the third doses work against the variant. It is right that the times, if necessary, will be dictated by science. In case it will be a data-driven decision ”.

According to Sileri, at this moment, it is necessary focus on the first doses, convincing those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so, e go ahead with the third dose