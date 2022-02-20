Vaccine CDMX 18 to 29: Can I drink alcohol after the Covid-19 vaccine?

LVaccination days continue at the national level. Starting next Monday, February 21, will start the day to apply the booster dose to people, from 18 to 29 years old, of all the mayors of the CDMX. For this reason, if you are part of this group, this information is for you.

Venues and vaccination dates for the vaccine for people from 18 to 29 in CDMX

Vaccination sites:

Mars field.

Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center of the IPN.

Center for Scientific and Technological Studies No. 7 “Cuauhtémoc” IPN (Voca #7).

Marina CENCIS.

Sports Villa Milpa Alta.

University Olympic Stadium.

National Institute of Genomic Medicine (INMEGEN).

Sport’s palace.

Arms Room, Sports City.

El Vergel Military Housing Unit.

vaccination dates:

Monday February 21: A, B.

Tuesday, February 22: C, D, E, F.

Wednesday, February 23: G, H, I, J.

Thursday, February 24: K, LM, N, Ñ.

Friday February 25: O, P, Q, R.

Saturday February 26: S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z.

What vaccine will be applied to people from 18 to 29 in CDMX?

Astrazeneca and Sputnik V will be the vaccines that will be applied to people from 18 to 29 in CDMX.

What happens if I drink alcohol after getting vaccinated against Covid?

Based on studies conducted on alcohol, the immune system, and the vaccine, taking moderate amounts of alcohol, after vaccinating against Covid, does not affect the immune system; Nevertheless, taking large amounts does weaken the immune system and may alter or interfere with the response to the vaccine.

By doing these four stepsyou can register for the Covid vaccine in CDMX:

Enter the following link: https://mivacuna.salud.gob.mx/index.php. Download the vaccination file that will have your data pre-filled: Name, Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) and Registration Folio. Print the receipt. Fill in the missing personal data.

