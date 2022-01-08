vaccine exemption for Covid infection in December

World number one in tennis Novak Djokovic asked to be transferred from the Melbourne hotel converted into an irregular traveler facility so he could train for the Australian Open: his lawyers said so. Djokovic has been housed at the Park Hotel since his arrival in the country “despite his relocation requests,” his lawyers said in the visa cancellation request filed today in the Australian federal court.

Australian Tennis Federation: “Did a great job” – The patron of fAustralian ederation tennis, Craig Tiley, praised the “incredible work” of his team after the visa problems encountered by Novak Djokovic, in a private video published by the Sydney newspaper Daily Telegraph. “There are a lot of pointing fingers and a lot of blame, but I can assure you that our team has done an amazing job,” Tiley says, addressing the camera in a video intended for internal communication but released on the Australian newspaper’s website.

“Unfortunately, in the last couple of days there has been a case involving two players, Novak in particular,” Tiley said in the video. “We understand the current situation and are working closely with Novak and his team as well as with other people and their team who are in this situation,” he adds. The head of Tennis Australia explains that the federation had chosen not to publicly address the issue because of the appeal presented by Djokovic. But Tiley assures that her team did “everything they could do according to all instructions given to them”.

The host tennis federation of the Australian Open has been accused of misleading players about vaccination requirements against Covid-19 to enter the country. In a note sent to players and published by various Australian media outlets, theorganization has ensured that a person who has recently contracted Covid could benefit from an exemption from the obligation to fully vaccinate. The Australian government, however, has made it clear that this provision is valid for Australian residents only, not for foreign citizens wishing to enter the country.