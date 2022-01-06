Vaccine exemption, for which over 50s the vaccination obligation is not valid? Health reasons with medical certificate











3











With the new decree it became the vaccine is mandatory for those over 50 against Covid. Furthermore, the Super Green pass will be mandatory from 15 February to show up at the workplace after the age of 50. For this reason, many are wondering which categories are exempt from the obligation and if there is the possibility of obtaining one vaccine exemption.

For whom is the vaccine mandatory?

The Covid vaccine it is mandatory, starting from publication in the Official Gazette, for all over 50s in Italy. Then, from February 15, it will be mandatory in the workplace always in the same age group.

Furthermore, from 10 January, the reinforced Green pass (obtained with vaccination) will be necessary to use local and regional public transport, as well as in hotels and accommodation facilities; feasts resulting from civil or religious ceremonies; festivals and fairs; convention centers; outdoor catering services; ski lifts with tourist-commercial purposes even if located in ski areas; swimming pools, swimming centers, team sports and wellness centers, even outdoors; cultural center, social and recreational center for outdoor activities.

Photo source: ANSA

The vaccine will become mandatory for those over 50 but some categories are excluded

Vaccine exemption for some age groups

If for some age groups the vaccination obligation is triggered, for others it does not exist. This is the case of children under the age of 12, for example, since they are excluded by age from the vaccination campaign.

In case of returning from abroad to Italy, however, children aged 6 and over must also carry out the rapid molecular or antigenic swab.



Maybe it might interest you Is the green pass to the healed automatic? When is it unlocked? Do I have to apply? The rules change News on the release of the Green pass for people recovered from Covid: what changes and how to behave after recovery

Vaccine exemption for health reasons: the categories

There are categories of people exempt from the vaccine requirement anti Covid for health reasons. These are circumstances that must be identified with a medical certificate.

Allergic Reactions: Those exempt from the vaccine include people who have had a severe allergic reaction after a dose.

Pregnant women: pregnant women are also excluded from the vaccine requirement, always at the request of the attending physician, while breastfeeding women are not excluded.

Guillain-Barré: there is no obligation to Green pass even those who have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome within 6 weeks of the administration of the Vaxzevria vaccine.

Myocarditis and pericarditis: Those who have developed myocarditis and pericarditis after vaccination with Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines are also exempt from the vaccine.



<br />

