Vaccine for children 5-11 years. Vaia (Spallanzani): «Only for the frail». WHO confirms: “It makes no sense”

Vaccine to the children 5-11 years, what happens? “I have said several times that the issue is not vaccinating or not vaccinating children but at this stage of the epidemic I believe it is right to immunize only fragile children”. The director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome said, Francesco Vaia, returning to the topic of the anti-Covid vaccine for children. “We have read the appeal of the general manager ofWHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and I make it mine – the director recalled ». The WHO stressed that it is not “senseless to vaccinate children and a healthy booster if those who risk are without”.

Vaccine for children 5-11, what future?

“Today scientific communication is uncertain because there are still risks in vaccinations in general – pointed out Vaia – In Israel they have seen that there are cases of myocarditis in children and therefore vaccinate only the frail. I believe that it is wise at this time to vaccinate only them in the 5-11 age group. If things were to change and we will have more scientific elements on this issue, it could be extended to everyone – he continued – I am in favor of the over 12s because they have greater sociality. Social responsibility, I repeat, must not belong to children but to adults, parents, grandparents and teachers ».

Emergency – “We have an ambitious goal: exit from the emergency by the end of the year. We can do this by pushing on the third dose and on expanding the vaccination obligation to the population groups that have contact with the public. I took the third dose this morning too. Each of us must lead by example », Vaia continued. «It is right to take the third dose because it protects us and increases our immune capacity by over 50%» explains Vaia, underlining «Our goal is not how we will spend Christmas but to get out of the emergency by the end of the year. And this we can do, precisely, by pushing onvaccination obligation for some categories and on the third dose. Alongside this – he added – we need to defend the vaccine tool by making it more efficient, and therefore more effective at what is happening, I am thinking of future variants. The virus will not go away, but it is already endemic today. So for next year we need to have re-edited and updated vaccines as happens for the flu “

WHO position – “There is no point in giving the booster dose to healthy adults or vaccinating children, when there are healthcare workers, the elderly and other high-risk groups in the world who are still waiting for their first dose” of the Covid vaccine. “The exception, as we have said, are immunocompromised individuals.” But the reality is that “6 times more booster doses are administered every day globally than primary doses in low-income countries. This is a scandal that must be stopped ». These are the words of the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Today “the countries with the highest vaccination coverage continue to accumulate even more vaccines – he explained during the usual update on the Covid situation in the world – while the low-income countries continue to wait. We have shown that Covax “, the initiative launched to ensure equal access to shield injections,” works if it has the vaccines. Covax has now shipped nearly 500 million vaccines to 144 countries and territories. And all countries have started vaccinating except two: Eritrea and North Korea ». “The vast majority of countries are ready to administer” vaccines as much as possible, “but they need the doses – he added – To reach the WHO goal of covering 40% of the population of each country by the end of the year, we need of a further 550 million doses “. A little is needed, the equivalent of “about 10 days of production”. Vaccines “alone will not end the pandemic – warned the DG – but we cannot end the pandemic unless we resolve the global vaccine crisis”.