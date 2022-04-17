Vaccine, Fourth Dose hypothesis in Autumn for Over 50s. Updates »ILMETEO.it

Covid: Vaccine, Fourth Dose hypothesis in Autumn for Over 50s. Updates

Vaccine, Fourth Dose hypothesis in Autumn for Over 50sWe hear more and more often about fourth dose of the anti covid vaccine. The new recall may be necessary starting next autumn, at least initially for the over 50s. This is what emerges from the new updates relating to the pandemic.

The said consultant to the Minister of Health Speranza, Walter Ricciardi, as reported by SkyTg24. “We have not reached the peak. We still have to wait because we are dealing with a variant of Covid extremely contagious and probably the Italian numbers are underestimated. We must not let our guard down, because we run the risk of having a further increase in cases “.

There administration of a fourth dose to the whole population, which may be needed once a year as with the flu vaccine, remains the only weapon available against the boom in infections. It is a mistake to think that the pandemic is over: “It is a wrong feeling, and this leads to greater vulnerability for those who have not received the vaccine or who have been poorly vaccinated, perhaps taking a single dose or in any case not completing the vaccination course”. According to Ricciardi a fourth dose may be needed because vaccination with three doses does not fully protect against infection, but it protects from the serious effects of Covid, from hospitalization and above all from death. The new recall allows the frail and the over 80s to strengthen their defenses.

In autumn, then, a new dose will be needed for everyone. There may be a critical moment after the summerboth for the lowering of immunity in the whole vaccinated population, given the time elapsed since the last injection, and for the drop in temperatures: “Autumn will be a delicate and difficult time, because there will be favorable conditions for the spread of the virus and there will be an attenuation of vaccine protection in the whole population. We hope to have gods all-encompassing vaccinesbecause the vaccines we have today do not fully protect and monoclonal antibodies, except in one case, have not proved effective against the virus “. According to Ricciardi “the results of the new experimental vaccines will arrive in the fall, we just have to wait“. At that point, when the new vaccines arrive “a reminder for everyone will be advisable”.