Vaccine, how much pharmaceutical companies earn per second

People’s Vaccine Alliance, an association that fights for the distribution of the vaccine for everyone and everywhere, without profits for anyone, has spread how much the pharmaceutical companies that are producing it earn by the minute. From Pfizer to Modern, up to Johnson &Johnson And AstraZenecahere is the figure.

Vaccine, how much Pfizer and Moderna earn per second

PVA has chosen social media to disseminate the estimated earnings of the two main companies that are distributing vaccines around the world: 93 million dollars a day, 65 thousand dollars a minute, approximately 1,000 euros per second. “This is why Pfizer and Moderna are doing it,” wrote the post published on Facebook. And again: “In the meantime, less than1% of each company’s doses is sent to the poorest countries“.

But where does the PVA estimate come from? The association explained that it was created on the basis of the results published by the companies involved, which among other things expect to make overall profits for 34 billion dollars in 2021.

Furthermore, in its dossier, PVA pointed out that Pfizer and Moderna used public funding to develop vaccines (about 8 billion dollars), however refusing to transfer technologies and know-how to other possible producers located in low- and middle-income countries. All this to maintain the monopoly and guarantee very high profits.

Vaccine, how much AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson earned

Two other vaccines, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, have had quite a few problems in recent months, so much so that their administration has been suspended. According to the report, they have so far been selling their vaccines at moderate prices. And also for this reason there are those who think that the difficulties encountered by the two products have somehow been ridden for the benefit of Pfizer And Modern (because in Germany and France they want to block the Moderna vaccine for the under 30s).

According to data updated at the end of September AstraZeneca has distributed globally 1.5 billion doses of his vaccine at a price between 4 and 8 dollars per dose, the lowest of all vaccines against Covid-19 and far lower than Pfizer’s 19 dollars (which meanwhile sold the license on the pill: what changes) or the 30 dollars of Moderna (here the hypothesis stop for under 30s in Germany and France on this vaccine).