vaccine, how the war on Covid changes – Libero Quotidiano





The whole world is now afraid. There South African variant restless governments and markets, a new, ruinous, coronavirus outbreak is feared. This mutation, in fact, has an infectious rate that seems to be incredibly higher than all previous mutations. In fact, it has already been in Europe partially blocked air traffic, in short, an attempt is made to contain the potential impact of the South African.

Yet, in a context of fear and skepticism, the opinion of the director of theOxford Vaccine Group, the colossus that developed the AstraZeneca serum, which has been cautiously optimistic about the South African variant of vaccines, Omicron. In fact, Professor Andrew Pollard explained that “most of the mutations” of the Omicron variant “are found in the same places in the spike protein as the other variants”. In short, the serum could be effective.

Meantime a first possible case of infection with Omicron was found in Germany, the new variant of Covid-19. “The Omicron variant has already arrived in Germany with great probability,” he tweeted Kai Klose, Minister of Social Affairs in the western state of Hesse, referring to the strain detected for the first time in Southern Africa.

As for Italy, in a circular signed by Gianni Rezza, Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, “it is feared that the high number of mutations of the spike protein could lead to a significant change in the antigenic properties of the virus, but so far no virological characterizations have been carried out and there is no evidence of changes in the transmissibility, in the severity of the infection, or in the potential evasion of the immune response “, concludes the note.