vaccine in the pipeline effective against all variants

The goal is to generate antibodies that target a region of the spike protein called “class 4 epitope region”, which does not vary genetically between coronavirus strains and therefore has less ability to mutate in the future. By identifying these antibodies, the researchers were able to develop a vaccination strategy that will remain effective for future strains of the virus, writes Garvan’s executive director. Christopher Goodnow.

“Current vaccines do a great job of keeping people out of hospitals and slowing the spread of the virus. However, the antibodies produced with current vaccines are directed at a part of the virus that can easily mutate and reduce the efficiency with which the antibodies. directed against that part of the virus, it can block it. We have looked at other parts of the spike that are equally vital for the virus to infect. And we have examined thousands upon thousands of antibodies, many in great detail, to focus on the antibodies that act on it. immutable part that the virus needs to infect, but that does not change. In the next phase of the project, formulations of such next-generation vaccines will be tested in pre-clinical models to determine whether they can generate antibodies to protect against different strains of the virus. ”