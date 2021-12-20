“Vaccine is not enough, containment measures are needed”

“It is clear that vaccination is essential to protect the population from serious disease, but it is not enough to contain the spread of the virus. The Omicron variant can also infect those recovered from Covid and subjects who have received two doses of the vaccine, largely eluding the immune response obtained with the disease and with two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine “, says Luca Puccetti, doctor and secretary of the section of Pisa of Fimmg – Italian Federation of General Practitioners. “The disease induced by Omicron – explains Puccetti – no longer appears mild, and even the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies against this variant has to be evaluated. If you don’t restore the containment measures the viral spread risks many hospitalizations, deaths and a long lockdown “.

According to the doctors of Fimmg Pisa, the situation requires an elevation of attention: “If on the one hand the vaccination campaign must continue – continues the provincial secretary of Fimmg – on the other it is necessary to restore the containment measures, starting with masks also outdoors, distancing, hand hygiene, implementation of distance learning at school and smart working and strengthening of the tracking system. The green pass is not a non-contagious license, therefore gatherings must be avoided and access to major events must be carefully regulated “.

“It is also essential – concludes Puccetti – to immediately equip general practitioners who are facing the pandemic without any help with administrative and nursing staff. The entire welfare system risks succumbing if the territory is not put in a position to manage the increase. exponential of cases “.