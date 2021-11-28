Vaccine: it is a must, but not for everyone

Let’s be honest: the changes to the green pass, the introduction of a regime that favors vaccinated and cured people and involves more incisive restrictions for those who do not want to take the vaccine, are creating a lot of uncertainty. Many are wondering, given how things are going in the old continent, if the time has come to make the vaccine mandatory as Austria has recently decided (the obligation will come into force from next February, ed), the first country European to adopt this strategy given the very worrying trend of infections.

In fact, the absence of vaccination obligations to combat the virus created many discussions when Italy adopted the pass, along the lines of what was decided in France, albeit with more stringent contents. Indeed, the lack of an obligation formally fueled the demonstrations that initially focused on the no to the Green pass, even if in the long run the predominant role of anti-vaccinists emerged.

From 15 December, according to the new Covid decree, compulsory vaccination will be extended to health administrative staff, teachers and school staff, military, police forces and public aid, while the third dose will be mandatory for health professionals.

We therefore asked various interlocutors a very direct question: is it in favor or against the requirement of the vaccine.

MASSIMILIANO FEDRIGA – The obligation to vaccinate could cause those who do not want to be vaccinated to lose their jobs, while it is much better to ensure greater freedom of movement for those recovered and vaccinated. The president of the Region therefore focuses on a reinforced green pass dedicated only to those who have been vaccinated or cured, or the majority of citizens, while ensuring that economic activities do not suffer excessive damage due to the restrictions linked to the passage of color.

ANNA MARESCHI DANIELI – For the president of Confindustria Udine “it is unthinkable that, due to a minority of people, a majority of citizens who respect the community in which they live, have faith in science and understand how important it is to safeguard health, should be put at risk , the economy and work. Nobody gets the vaccine lightly, but if we live in a community we are required to protect everyone and, civilly, we must make the necessary choices to secure everyone. Unfortunately, we see a resurgence of infections that does not make us rest assured. We understand the need to proceed gradually, but at this point the time is ripe, as is also the case in other European countries, starting with neighboring Austria, to decide on a tightening on the unvaccinated and, in the future, also the obligation to vaccinate. In the meantime, it is reasonable to imagine that any restrictions imposed by the increase in infections and the related need to secure health care concern those who, by their own choice, do not want to be immunized. Those who decide not to get vaccinated for the moment can do so, but at that point they must also accept that their freedom is limited. When, some time ago, I talked about the corporate Green Pass, I was referring exactly to the concept of not letting non-vaccinated people use any non-essential services, making them go to work anyway. Incidentally, that’s exactly what we’re talking about today in Austria and some regions of Germany. The health of the people is at stake, but also the stability of our economic system. Blocking or limiting production and commercial activities for the third time in two years would have serious consequences for the country. We can’t afford it. In conclusion, vaccination obligation, yes, if necessary, but it makes me very angry that I have to vaccinate children because there are those who behave selfishly and do not know how to stay in this world “.

CHRISTIAN SHAURLI – “It is certainly no secret that – explains the regional secretary of the Democratic Party – net of the already known opinions of experts and international medical institutions, I am in favor of the introduction of the vaccination obligation. Unfortunately, I do not believe that this measure will be in able to resolve the extremes of the no vax, but at least it will have the advantage of canceling the alibi for those who claim to be against the Green pass, but not against the vaccine. We have really seen everything in recent months: politicians against closures, against government measures and also against the green pass. At this point we need clear, coherent and reassuring messages to people. And although we should never impose obligations with a light heart, I believe that vaccination is all the more necessary “.

GIOVANNI DA POZZO – “Personally – explains the president of the Udine and Pordenone Chamber of Commerce – I am for the hypothesis put forward by Fedriga. The president’s position is clear: it is necessary to facilitate the vaccinated by imposing fewer restrictions on them. On the other hand, the president of Veneto Luca Zaia and others also raise the issue of the impossibility of carrying out checks and problems for workers. They seem to me to be positions that express the pragmatism of those who have their feet on the ground ”.

TERESA TASSAN VIOL – “As a national association of principals – underlines the regional president – we have expressed ourselves from the beginning for the obligation to vaccinate school staff, a measure that we have always considered the most effective for guaranteeing the balance between the right to health and the right to study of those who live and work in the school community. Several times the President of the Republic has recalled the ethical duty of vaccination, but we also consider it a professional duty for the protection of oneself and above all of the students entrusted to us. However, in schools the percentage of vaccinated is already very high. For the vaccination of students, however, we believe that it is the responsibility of the family (and the health authorities) to make every decision on the matter, especially for the youngest pupils ”.

GIAN LUIGI TIBERIO – The president of the Order of Doctors of the province of Udine is clear: “The decision whether to make the vaccine mandatory is up to politics. From a scientific point of view, I can say that vaccination is proving unquestionably the ability to respond to this devastating pandemic. The current numbers are similar to those of last autumn for infections, but those of hospitalizations and intensive care are significantly lower and this shows that the only weapon we have in addition to prevention measures is precisely the vaccine. Indeed it is the most powerful weapon and this is amply demonstrated. This is why I emphasize that we can fight certain positions of absolute negation only by explaining and reiterating this fact ”.

GRAZIANO TILATTI – “I am convinced that people would do well to get vaccinated, but I am for the freedom of choice as long as those who decide not to get vaccinated accept restrictive measures, as is also the case in the rest of Europe. It is good for everyone to decide in full freedom, but this means that the choice of no vax cannot put in difficulty the vast majority of Italians who, on the other hand, have accepted vaccination with courage and responsibility. Taking responsibility for one’s choices should be the central issue. The no vax are therefore ready to accept the consequences of their choice “.

VILLIAM PEZZETTA – “For some time – recalls the regional secretary of the CGIL – we have been explaining to the government that we are not opposed to a law on the obligation to vaccinate which also allows us to put an end to a series of distortions linked to the Green pass. From the beginning we stressed that it was not correct to have to pay tampons to go to work, especially as no one was breaking any existing law. In our region the world of work, thanks to everyone’s commitment, has always operated in maximum safety, registering a very low number of infections in the places of activity “.

PIER MAURO ZANIN – “The reinforced Green pass – the President of the Regional Council told us – represents a sort of compulsory vaccination, except that instead of sanctions there are bans. Personally, I would prefer more clarity: that is, it is better to make the vaccine mandatory if its function is to preserve public health. Not making it mandatory, as happened with other vaccines, suggests that the government has some doubts as well ”.