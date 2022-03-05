Vaccine Mandate New York: New York stops requesting a mandatory Covid certificate and mask, this is the only requirement as of March 7

Lto drop in COVID-19 cases in the United States has caused several states to change their health policies and restrictions on public places. One of them is New York, which will no longer ask for the vaccination requirement.

The Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, announcement that it will no longer be mandatory to be vaccinated to be in closed places, in addition to the use of masks in schools.

Adams mentioned that the citizens of New York will be able to be in public places without the need to present proof of vaccination.

“It’s time to open up our city and get the economy going again. Without a doubt this is an Arnold Schwarzenegger moment: ‘We’ll be back,'” he said at a press conference.

Although each of the establishments may request the measures that think is right for your business.

The use of masks will also not be mandatory, especially in schools, where the infection rate dropped to 18%.

“Skins will now be an option in indoor locations and will be available for students and workers and anyone who wants to wear one, because we want people to have that level of comfort.”

The only place where they are still mandatory use of masks or face coverings are in daycare programs with children under five years of age because that sector of the population is not vaccinated.