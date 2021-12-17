World

“Vaccine markedly compromised, perhaps neutralized” – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
Not even the third recall against the coronavirus it might work to stop the Omicron variant. The worrying news is spread by a study conducted by researchers at Columbia University, according to which the new Covid mutation is remarkably resistant to vaccines. In detail, Dr. David Ho and 20 other researchers explain Omicron’s “extended” mutations can “significantly compromise” all major Covid vaccines, even neutralizing them. And this also applies to the third dose.

Tsunami of contagions. Covid, out of time? The terrifying alarm: this is what is about to happen

“These results – specify the researchers – are in line with the emerging clinical data on the Omicron variant that demonstrate higher rates of reinfection and vaccination holes”. It’s still: “Even a third dose booster may not adequately protect against Omicron infection. “In short, the fear is that” this COVID-19 is now only one or two mutations from being pan-resistant to current antibodies. “For this, according to experts,” we must devise strategies that anticipate the evolutionary direction of the virus and develop agents that target better preserved viral elements. “

Omicron, secret report on the variant: what will happen to us in three months, out of the truth

More optimistic Anthony Fauci. The White House epidemiologist specified that “the Omicron variant certainly compromises the effects of the antibodies induced by the two doses and reduces the overall protection”, but that “a remarkable protection against serious diseases is maintained in the preliminary clinical studies and in vitro” .

Pfizer, the reactions of the vaccine: attention, this is what appears in the leaflet. And in a few hours ...

