Vaccine obligation for health professionals: the rules change, here are the next deadlines – Chronicle

TRENTO. From 4 to 8 December, the vaccination centers of the provincial health services company will be open exceptionally from 6 to 24 with the aim of immunizing over 100,000 people from Trentino. With the law decree n. 172 of November 26, 2021, the next deadlines for the “vaccination obligation” have been defined. Furthermore, starting from 15 December 2021, the green Covid-19 certification certifies the completion of the primary vaccination cycle it is valid for 9 months instead of 12 as required by previous legislation. Below are the rules for the health, social health and social welfare sectors.

Healthcare professionals

From 15 December 2021, health professionals are required to undergo the booster dose (so-called III dose) if 9 months have passed since the second dose. The successful booster dose is an essential requirement for exercising the profession.

Healthcare professionals (OSS – ASO – massage physiotherapists)

From 15 December 2021, health care workers they are obliged to undergo the booster dose (so-called III dose) if 9 months have passed since the second dose. The booster dose is an essential requirement for the performance of work.

Other operators

From 15 December 2021, all subjects who carry out their work in any capacity are obliged to undergo the vaccination cycle primary and subsequent recall:

in health care facilities for rehabilitation and long-term care post-acute, with the inclusion of those who work with external contracts

in other authorized health facilities, with the exception of those who work with external contracts

in socio-health structures, with the inclusion of those who work with external contracts

in social welfare structures, including home care services, including those who work with external contracts

in the structures that in any capacity they host people in situations of fragility, with the inclusion of those who work with external contracts;

as well as the personnel of the public rescue (associations of volunteering for transport and medical assistance agreements with the provincial health services company).