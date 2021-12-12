“Vaccine ok, fast transmission and …”

There Omicron variant constitutes a threat that is not yet fully aware of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the data coming from the United Kingdom are beginning to return a more defined perception. In particular, from the columns of the “British Medical Journal”, Elisabeth Mahase reconstructs the scenario: the mutation was identified for the first time in South Africa on November 24 and was traced in a total of 57 countries. The UK pandemic modeling group has warned that Omicron has “A significant transmission advantage and a significant immune leak”, as also confirmed by the Secretary of Health of England, Sajid Javid, to the microphones of Sky News: “It spreads faster than any other variant of Covid-19 we’ve seen so far. We estimate that its doubling time is between two and a half days and three days, which means that at this rate by the end of the year we could reach around one million infections nationwide “.

Regarding serious illness, “It has been suggested that even though Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, it does provoke less troubling infections. The occupancy of intensive care beds in South African hospitals between November 14 and December 4 was 6.3%, and the World Health Organization called it ‘very low compared to the same period in which the country was facing the peak linked to the Delta variant in July ‘“.

VARIANT OMICRON, THE EXPERTS: “THE INFECTION RATE COULD HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES”

Other health experts, we read on “BMJ”, have warned that, even if the variant Omicron cause a less severe disease, your infection rate may have “Devastating consequences”. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, commented: “If the numbers skyrocket, it doesn’t matter if the percentage of people hospitalized or dying remains low… It’s about volume, not percentages. A high transmission rate even in the vaccinated could have devastating consequences and, meanwhile, hundreds of people continue to die every week “.

Then, the most talked about question of this period: Omicron escapes the vaccines? The results of a limited study, involving only 12 people in South Africa, indicate that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s efficacy could be significantly reduced, with a level of neutralizing antibodies 41 times lower, when compared to any variant of the widespread virus. in the early stages of the pandemic. However, Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, pointed out: “There is still measurable virus neutralization, especially in those who have been vaccinated and previously infected. That’s why we still need to get the message across: get vaccinated, even if you’ve been infected before “.

UPDATED VACCINES FOR THE OMICRON VARIANT?

At the same time, adds “BMJ”, Pfizer has highlighted – based on the data collected – that in people vaccinated with two doses was detected “A 25-fold reduction in neutralization titers compared to the wildtype of the virus“, Suggesting that two doses “May not be enough to protect against infection with the variant Omicron. Further studies indicate that the third dose increases the antibody titers by 25 times “. All while an updated vaccine could soon be on the market: “Pfizer and BioNTech began developing an Omicron-specific version of their vaccine on November 25 and the first batches could be ready for delivery within 100 days, pending regulatory approval. Moderna is also working on an updated version against the new variant: it could be available in March “.

On the antiviral and antibody treatments against the Omicron variant, however, there are still no definite indications: GSK has specified that its monoclonal antibody Sotrovimab maintains in vitro activity against the entire known Omicron spike protein. However, biotech company Regeneron reported that early tests of its Ronapreve monoclonal antibody treatment showed that it may have reduced efficacy against the Omicron variant. Finally, nothing is known about the antiviral Molnupiravir against this new mutation.

