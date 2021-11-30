Vaccine or € 100 fine: the Greek move that can change everything

In Greece from January 16, the anti-Covid vaccine will become mandatory for people over 60 years old. Whoever does not undergo the administration of the serum will risk a fine of 100 euros. The announcement was made by the Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during the council of ministers. “Since January 16, all over 60s must have at least made an appointment for the first dose. Those who do not do so must pay a fine of one hundred euros ” Mitsotakis explained, who also announced that the money resulting from the sanctions will be allocated to a special fund to finance public hospitals.

In Greece, the vaccination obligation is triggered

This is the measure that Greece intends to take to try to incentivize the population to immunize themselves against Covid-19, also following the identification of the new Omicron variant and the fears it arouses. As reported by various media in Athens, it is estimated that there are about 520 thousand over 60 who in Greece have not yet received the vaccine. For this reason, the executive is implementing a series of measures to increase vaccination levels, also due to the growing concern in the country due to the possible emergence of the new Covid variant. Mitsotakis then announced plans to make vaccination mandatory for people aged 60 and over.

The premier said he realizes that this measure will be unpopular even among the most vulnerable, adding however that it will be able to save lives. The fine will be charged automatically through the independent Public Revenue Authority, Aade. “It is not a punishment”, Mitsotakis asserted, “I would say it is a health tax”. During a press conference, Prime Minister Mitsotakis stressed that the government’s alert is highest precisely for the new coronavirus strain, even if up to now no cases of Omicron. For now, around 63% of the Greek population has been vaccinated. However, it must be said that in recent weeks the number of bookings to undergo the first injection or booster of the vaccine has increased.

Double the first doses

The number of first doses in the country doubled after the introduction of the Green pass which, starting from 6 November, became mandatory for access to all shops, except pharmacies and supermarkets. It is in fact necessary to prove that you have been vaccinated or have a negative swab to enter bars, restaurants, public offices and banks. Unvaccinated workers must have two tests per week. Yesterday the government spokesman, Ioannis Oikonomou, had asserted that the executive had no intention of introducing a new lockdown in Greece. Yesterday they were registered 6 thousand new cases of people infected by Covid.