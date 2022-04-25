“Vaccine response different from person to person, for some it is even absent”

Massimo Galliguest of Mara Venier a Sunday In, takes stock of the pandemic situation in Italy. “There are so many infections because the virus evolves. Omicron and Omicron 2 are the result of rapid evolution. Our vaccine, set on the virus of Wuhan still protects decently from serious illness but not against infection, not even with the three doses. But – clarifies Galli – whoever takes the three doses gets infected anyway less ». Professor Galli reiterates the importance of the vaccine through a simple metaphor: “If it rains very hard, the umbrella is not enough, but what happens to you without an umbrella?”

«Before Covid, would you have ever imagined there could be a pandemic?», ​​Mara Venier asks Galli. “A month earlier I claimed that we were unprepared, I was part of a group that was considered insane.” “We had the role of pessimists of reason. We paid heavy prices, even today we have some serious problems to manage. We are unpopular because we tell the truth ».

«People over eighty and people with immune response problems should take the fourth dose – reiterates Galli -. “One is one” does not apply to the vaccine but the answer differs from person to person, especially people of a certain age or who have problems. Sometimes in people with problems there is just no answer ». Are monoclines effective against Omicron 2? Galli shrugs his shoulders: “The monoclonals on Omicron 2 alas …”.

Galli and pulmonary embolism

The professor then lets himself go to the personal account of the disease that struck him at the end of 2019. «I had a pulmonary embolism at the end of November, I went around for 10 days. I risked a lot, ”says the infectious disease specialist. Galli is preparing for retirement: «I ended my career at a time that I would have preferred more peaceful. Make way for young people ».