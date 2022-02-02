Vaccine syndrome? Those strange diseases that affect the military in the US

According to a hearing in the US Congress, vaccines are causing a second epidemic: that of adverse effects. The affected environment is the military one, where the obligation to vaccinate was introduced right from the start. The cases of heart attack and diseases such as myocarditis, pericarditis, Bell’s facial paresis, multiple sclerosis, have registered increases in three and even four figures, among healthy and trained young people, such as the military. And it is a significant sample: the same diseases are investigated, as possible adverse effects, even among all civilians. Before having billions of people at risk, it would be better to investigate and avoid conspiratorial attitudes. – THE OTHERS REOPEN, WE CLOSE by Stefano Magni

The data released by some US military doctors about the impact of vaccines against Covid-19 deserve further information and clarifications that so far neither the Pentagon nor the US health administration have provided.

According to a hearing in Congress by Senator Ron Johnson reported some military doctors have provided impressive data about the explosion of diseases among the military recorded in the first ten months of 2021 compared to the data of previous years. Data collected through the Defense Medical Epidemiology Database – DMED) which monitors the health of members of the US military. On January 25, Thomas Renz, military physicians attorney Peter Chambers, Theresa Long, and Samuel Sigoloff presented a panel discussion entitled Covid 19: A Second Opinion in which alarming data emerge about the impact of vaccines on the American military.

Renz has long been the protagonist of initiatives against mandatory vaccination, a battle that in the United States has divided politics and society with the Democratic administration of Joe Biden in favor of mandatory vaccination, while many states governed by Republicans have rejected federal initiatives of this type. Beyond the political clash, however, it would be useful to understand whether the data reported by military doctors sponsored by Renz are true since, after the Covid-19 vaccination obligation imposed on the military, the data leaked from the medical epidemiology database of health agencies in fact, the defense forces show rapidly increasing levels of disease among military personnel.

Cases of heart attack between January and October 2021 increased by 269% from 612 annual cases to 1,650, pericarditis increased by 175% from 589 annual cases to 1,029, myocarditis increased by 285% from 127 annual cases to 363, pulmonary embolisms by 467% from 746 annual cases to 3,489. And that’s not all: cerebral infarction increased by 393%, Bell’s paresis by 319%, Guillain-Barre syndrome by 250%, immunodeficiencies by 275%, menstrual irregularity by 476%, diagnoses of multiple sclerosis increased by 487%, neoplasms by 296%, miscarriages by 306% while HIV increased by 590% from 454 annual cases to 2,681 in the first ten months of 2021. Finally, chest pain increased by 1,529% from 4,892 annual cases to 74,813 individuals from the beginning of the year and respiratory difficulties by 905% from 4,968 annual cases to 44,990 from the beginning of the year.

As Alessandro Rico points out in the newspaper The truth “Each item does not necessarily correspond to as many individuals: a single person may have needed more outpatient treatments or hospitalizations. Moreover, it would be almost unique in the history of medicine if, a few months after their administration, assuming that they could be the cause, those medicines had already triggered an epidemic of tumors and sterility “. The exponential growth of so many diseases, if confirmed with respect to the annual average of the previous five years, would however open many doubts about the danger of vaccines, the only real new health element that emerged in 2021 while Covid had already dominated 2020 and had not influenced the average of the diseases encountered among the military.

After all, at least some of the pathologies found in very high growth among the American military, such as myocarditis, paresis and pericarditis, they are already at the center of attention in cases of adverse events related to vaccines against Covid -19 among civilians all over the world. Given that the vaccines injected into the US military are the same as those distributed to hundreds of millions of people throughout the Western world, one wonders when more comprehensive studies on the adverse effects of vaccines, so far limited, will be carried out in the US as in Europe and elsewhere. to self-reports, which are often discouraged by the health authorities themselves.

Of course the US military system it allows a strict control over the health of its members but if these risks are real they now affect a good portion of the world population. As the article de The truthsecond Average blaze, an information channel close to the US Republicans, in one of the sworn statements of health professionals, reads: “It is my professional opinion that most of the increases in the incidence of cases discussed above of spontaneous abortions, cancers and other diseases, are due to vaccinations against Covid-19 ». Net of the political and health debate, which is increasingly heated at least across the Atlantic, it is necessary to shed light on these alarming data as soon as possible.

After all, it is not the first time that also on the NBQ we express perplexity about the risk of inoculating one billion people with experimental vaccines that will end the trials perhaps in 2025/26. With the further risk of undermining as a priority, with a bet in the dark, the very pillars of the state since the vaccination obligation has been imposed on military, police, health and school personnel. Clarifications and answers in this regard are needed immediately.