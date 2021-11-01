Vaccine, the call for those who made Johnson & Johnson arrives. The second dose to be avoided absolutely – Time





Fresh news for those who made the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow, the AIFA Technical Scientific Commission will meet and the ok at the second dose is now almost discounted for those who have received the anti-Covid product, developed with viral vector technology and with a single dose. As reported by Il Messaggero, the second dose will concern one and a half million Italians, who will now receive the injection with the mRna vaccine, being then inoculated with one between Pfizer and Moderna. No second dose with AstraZeneca. There will be no age restrictions on who will have to carry out the booster, because the booster is considered necessary for everyone. The decision of the Italian medical authorities will follow that of Spain, which will begin the recalls for those who have received J&J as early as November 15.





In the meantime, the third doses for the elderly and the most fragile go ahead, even if the Lazio councilor for Health, Alessio D’Amato, asks that all age limits be immediately removed to protect everyone: “It seems obvious that after January it will be decided to open to everyone, but I wonder what sense it makes to wait. In view of the winter we must raise the protective wall as much as possible. We are not lacking in doses, so why wait until 2022? The reference point should be six months after the second dose. By applying that principle, the elderly will still be privileged, since they were the first to be vaccinated ”. Campania, for example, has already decided that teachers in schools will have the third dose, a choice that did not want to wait for indications from the Ministry of Health. But Minister Roberto Speranza pulls the handbrake: “On the third dose for everyone we will decide together with the scientific community. For now we protect the most fragile “.



