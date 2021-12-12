Vaccine to children, experts speak – RSI Swiss radio and television

The Swiss authority for the control of medicines, Swissmedic, has just approved the Pfizer / BioNTech anti-Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. The issue of vaccination even for the little ones is causing discussion and also raises the parents in front of many questions.

Diana: “There are no side effects”

Professor Alessandro Diana, infectious disease specialist and pediatrician, reassures: “Approval studies have been conducted and there are 5 million children who have been vaccinated, for example in the United States, Israel and Italy, and drug surveillance confirms that there are no they are side effects “.

In children, severe COVID-19 courses are rarely seen, so do the benefits really outweigh the risks? “Yes, of course – Diana replies to CSR -. And the arguments regarding the indication of vaccination between 5 and 11 years are two: public health, because we know that vaccinated people transmit the virus less and recommending vaccination at this age group helps to decrease transmission in the viruses in the community; the other advantage, on an individual level, is to avoid complications in children: even if they occur much more rarely than in adults, the lowest risk does not mean zero risk “.

For parents who are insecure, Professor Diana recommends that the child have a serological test to find out if he already has antibodies and consequently receive only one dose.

Berger: “Recommendation already next week”

Before the vaccination campaign for the little ones can actually begin, the Federal Vaccination Commission and the Federal Office of Public Health will have to adapt their recommendations according to the procedure in use in Switzerland. “We are happy with the approval, together with the FOPH we will present a recommendation as early as next week”, explains the commission’s chairman, Christoph Berger, to the SRF microphones.

Christoph Berger

A clear message, just a month ago Berger had stated that vaccination for this age group would not be necessary. Today, however, he explains: “Children of this age are very affected at the moment, but there are rarely hospitalizations. In many cases, however, children infect adults and we are now available to all the necessary data “.

Vaccination in the 5 to 11-year-old range, underlines the president of the Commission for Vaccinations, also serves to protect sick children and adults at risk who cannot be vaccinated.

Nobile: “Homologation is good news”

“It is certainly good news, we are sure that the vaccine is effective and safe for this age group as well,” says Giacomo Nobile, pediatrician and president of the Association of Pediatricians of Italian Switzerland. And even if it is true that serious courses in children with Covid-19 are very rare, Nobile explains: “Parents with children with chronic diseases will be happy to be able to vaccinate their children” and in general, “we must also understand what is the child’s entourage: if he lives with people who cannot be protected from Covid, perhaps because they have autoimmune diseases and immunodeficiencies, and then we need to think about a social discourse: currently the Delta variant is widespread in schools, with many classes in quarantine ; it is possible that vaccination can help in these cases, with the aim of keeping schools open as much as possible ”.

Kottanattu: “Still many unvaccinated adults”

“In this latest wave, the numbers of infected children are increasing: in my opinion it is difficult to say whether a mass vaccination makes sense, it is an assessment that will have to be made by the Federal Office of Public Health and the Federal Commission on Vaccines, but certainly yes can propose the vaccine to parents ”, explains doctor Lisa Kottanattu, interviewed by the program Seidisera. Specialist in paediatrics and infectious diseases at the Ticino Cantonal Hospital, the doctor adds: “We must not forget that there are also parents who have relatives or acquaintances who have had a serious course and are worried that their children will be affected by the same: not we forget that the fact that there are few serious cases among the smallest does not mean that there are zero cases ”.

However, Dr. Kottanattu is keen to make a clarification: “In my opinion, however, the motivation must not be to vaccinate children to stop the pandemic – she explains to RSI -. In fact, we know that if we talk about the vaccinable population we are still very scarce at Swiss level: there are still many people at risk of having a serious course and who risk overloading the health system. The motivation must therefore not be to vaccinate children otherwise we will never get out of the pandemic ”.