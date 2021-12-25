Vaccine, tobacco wipes out Covid? “The transformation in a month”, a sensational research – Libero Quotidiano





It will be tobacco leaves to win Covid? The news comes from Thailand, where a group of scientists is developing a plant-based vaccine to fold the damn Omicron variant. The serum test, which uses tobacco leaves, is learned that they have started as early as 2020, but the human test is scheduled for spring 2022.

As he explains The messenger, “The researchers argue that the speed at which this leaf grows means it can be transformed from seed into a vaccine within one month and technology is highly adaptable. “

Asked by Sky News, the professor Suthira Taychakhoonavudh, managing director of Baiya Phytopharm. , explained: “It takes only 10 days to produce a prototype and no more than three weeks to test whether that prototype works or not“. And again:” For example, right now, we are already working on the strains of Omicron. We have the prototype and are testing it right now. “

Tobacco leaves are used as a “host” in order to produce proteins that mimic Covid’s behavior. And again, the leaves they are blended and the protein is extracted. When the resulting vaccine is injected into humans, it stimulates antibodies that our bodies can use to fight the Covid of the future – the possible evolutions and mutations of the virus.

But not only: “Covid-19 will not be the last, right? There will be many emerging diseases and whether we can develop ourselves the vaccine, then we will not have to rely on vaccines from other countries, ”concluded co-founder and chief technology officer Dr Waranyoo Phoolcharoen.