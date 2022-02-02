Vaccine without needle, the first in the world arrives: it’s called ZyCoV-D, the countries that will use it and how it works

The revolution of vaccines starts fromIndia. The Indian pharmaceutical company Zydus Cadila, or Cadila Healthcare, has started the delivery to the Indian government of the ZyCoV-D, the vaccine against Covid that is administered without needle, through the skin. In a statement, the company, which has its headquarters in Gujarat, informs that the government of Delhi has ordered ten million doses of the product, authorized on August 20 by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (Cdsco), the Indian authority of drug supervision.

Vaccine, the first in the world without a needle

ZyCoV-D is the first vaccine in the world to be given without it syringeintradermally: uses the system of the US PharmaJet, using the “Tropis” model, which received regulatory approval in Europe in 2017. ZyCoV-D is administered in three stages: the second dose 28 days after the first , the third 56 days later.

The needle-free injector makes immunization easier: the lack of a syringe facilitates administration, reduces the fear of those who distrust syringes and does not give rise to needle injuries for operators.

ZyCoV-D is one of the first plasmid DNA vaccines administered intradermally using a painless needle-free system in three doses.@VinayUmarji reports #Zydus #CoronavirusVaccination #Vaccines https://t.co/WKs9y3jcue – Business Standard (@bsindia) February 2, 2022

India’s health ministry has anticipated that it will use the vaccine in states where poor first dose uptake persists: Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Zydus Cadila informs that it has signed production contracts under license with the Indian Shilpa Medicare Limited and with the South Korean Enzychem Lifesciences.

