“Vaccines and home care. What is there to know? ”, Comparison with several voices

“General practitioners represent for me a very important infrastructure of the regional health system. You assure that capillarity that otherwise, especially where in our Region health care facilities are lacking, it would be impossible to ensure. Without you it is not only very difficult, but almost impossible, to achieve health goals. For this I am truly grateful to each of you for the work you do and for the presence you guarantee even in reality that are very difficult to reach. I place great importance on the work that you as family doctors can do “.

This was stated by the president of the Region, Roberto Occhiuto, speaking today at the web conference on the theme “Vaccines and home care. What is there to know? ”, Promoted by the Department of Health Protection and Social Health Services of the Calabria Region together with the Covid-19 emergency regional technical group.

“I would like – added President Occhiuto – that as a Region we were in a position to help you, to give you all the tools you need to do your job in the best way, in the most profitable way possible. I want to assure you that the regional government is there on these activities. This is what I wanted to testify today with my presence at this web conference “.

The meeting was attended, in addition to general practitioners, also by those of the Usca, the Departments of prevention, primary and hospital doctors of infectious diseases and resuscitation, and general practitioners and specialists.

The general manager of the regional Health Protection Department, Iole Fantozzi, after thanking all the participants, said that “the Department is working assiduously, in collaboration with the Technical Group, with the aim of implementing all the necessary measures to the fight against Covid “.

At the web conference, coordinated by Andrea Bruni of the regional Covid emergency technical group, Carmelo Nobile, full professor of Hygiene at the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro and Unical of Cosenza, Carlo Torti, full professor Infectious and tropical diseases at Umg, Enrico Trecarichi, Associate Professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at UMG, and Alessandro Russo, Associate Professor of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at UMG.

At the end of the meeting, Bruni stated that “it was a very important event because, in addition to providing information on the administration of the fourth dose of vaccines and home therapies, it was useful for giving indications on how to identify strongly immunocompromised patients, offering a dedicated path to them by enhancing the administration of pre-exposure antibodies. It was a real moment of confrontation of ideas, proposals and insights on a series of issues such as early and home care, the administration and prescription of antivirals against Covid, as well as the problems related to the pharmacological interaction of these molecules. In this sense, to facilitate the prescription by family doctors, it was decided to draw up guidelines with specific indications of behavior “.

Professor Nobile spoke about the importance of vaccinations, entering into the specifics of the fourth dose. Professor Torti, on the other hand, provided the therapeutic indications regarding the antiviral drug Covid Paxlovid, explaining when it is necessary to send patients to hospital centers. Professor Trecarichi reported on the merits of home support therapies for asymptomatic patients or patients with mild symptoms. Finally, Professor Russo explained the indications for hospitalization, the alarm values ​​and how to use the oximeter.

In conclusion, it was also established that the Calabria Region will activate an e-mail address through which doctors will be able to report all the problems that will arise, and that it will launch an information campaign to raise awareness of vaccination.