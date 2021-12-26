Health

“Vaccines and tampons for a safe lunch” [VIDEO] – Targatocn.it

Photo of James Reno James Reno38 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read

My Christmas lunch? It will be with my in-laws who are of a certain age, so before they arrive I will have a tampon and so will my wife and children. We are all vaccinated, even with three doses, but if one is positive I cancel everything. This is not written but it is part of common sense“. This is the advice of Giovanni Di Perri, director of the Infectious Diseases department of the Amedeo Di Savoia in Turin.

Quick test strongly recommended
If finding yourself among vaccinated people is a practically indispensable condition for Christmas dinners and lunches, a quick test in the pharmacy is therefore strongly recommended before meeting up with relatives and friends. The Omicron variant, on the other hand, is scary: “This is a special Christmas, some things have gone better thanks to vaccines but unfortunately they do not protect absolutely. The Delta variant is the one that circulates the most, but the Micron is coming that easily infects: indoors, the mask is better“.

“Necessary precautions”
You need those precautions like tampons to share indoor spaces, especially if they are sharing for a few hours. At the moment there are Regions that already have 30% of Omicron and it is destined to take over the whole country in a few days”Underlines Di Perri.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno38 mins ago
0 17 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Beware of this misstep at the table which could worsen abdominal distension and bloating

4 weeks ago

Tumor in the heart, newborn operated during delivery – Medicine

3 days ago

After the age of 40, many neglect the importance of this vitamin which would protect the heart and bones

November 18, 2021

Better eggs and shellfish or better red meat and cheeses to keep cholesterol down and reduce the risk of heart attack

November 19, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button