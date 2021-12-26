“Vaccines and tampons for a safe lunch” [VIDEO] – Targatocn.it

“My Christmas lunch? It will be with my in-laws who are of a certain age, so before they arrive I will have a tampon and so will my wife and children. We are all vaccinated, even with three doses, but if one is positive I cancel everything. This is not written but it is part of common sense“. This is the advice of Giovanni Di Perri, director of the Infectious Diseases department of the Amedeo Di Savoia in Turin.

Quick test strongly recommended

If finding yourself among vaccinated people is a practically indispensable condition for Christmas dinners and lunches, a quick test in the pharmacy is therefore strongly recommended before meeting up with relatives and friends. The Omicron variant, on the other hand, is scary: “This is a special Christmas, some things have gone better thanks to vaccines but unfortunately they do not protect absolutely. The Delta variant is the one that circulates the most, but the Micron is coming that easily infects: indoors, the mask is better“.

“Necessary precautions”

“You need those precautions like tampons to share indoor spaces, especially if they are sharing for a few hours. At the moment there are Regions that already have 30% of Omicron and it is destined to take over the whole country in a few days”Underlines Di Perri.