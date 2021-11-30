vaccines are less effective – Time





Moderna’s CEO does not hide fears about the Omicron variant of Covid and terrifies everyone. Stephane Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times that he predicts existing vaccines will have a hard time with the Omicron variant. In a speech to Cnbc, he added that it will take months to develop and ship a vaccine specifically targeting the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. However, a dose higher than 100 micrograms of Moderna’s booster may be ready much sooner. “The higher dose could be done right away, but it will take months before the Omicron-specific variant is ready for shipment in bulk quantities,” Bancel said. Inside Moderna they believe the variant is highly contagious, but it will take at least two weeks to determine how much the mutations have affected the effectiveness of currently marketed vaccines.





Already a few days ago Bancel had already frozen everyone with a note after the discovery of the new variant: “From the beginning, we have said that while we try to defeat the pandemic, it is imperative to be proactive as the virus evolves. Mutations in the Omicron variant are worrying and for several days we have been moving as fast as possible to implement our strategy to deal with this variant. We have three lines of defense that we are pursuing in parallel, we have already evaluated a higher dose booster of mRNA-1273 (100 µg), secondly, we are already studying two multivalent booster candidates in the clinic that have been designed to anticipate mutations like those that have emerged in the Omicron variant and the data are expected in the coming weeks and, thirdly – concluded the official statement – we are rapidly advancing a specific booster candidate for Omicron ”.



