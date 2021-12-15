“Vaccines are not enough, new restrictions are needed”. Lockdown hypothesis

On the day in which Italy raises the security level by introducing the obligation of a swab to enter our country, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) indirectly supports the Italian solution and raises the alarm: “Vaccines are not enough to protect against the new one Omicron variant. Reduction of contact rates is required“. Let’s go into detail.

The alarm of the ECDC: “Vaccines are not enough against Omicron”

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) there is a high possibility of afurther diffusion of the Omicron variant and the vaccination campaign alone would not prevent its impact. “It’s urgent – he has declared Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC – strong action to reduce transmission and contain the impact on health systems. A quick introduction of non-pharmaceutical measures it is necessary to reduce the transmission of the Delta variant and slow down Omicron“.

Omicron, non-pharmaceutical measures and vaccination obligation

Tomorrow in Brussels, the EU heads of state and government will also discuss the possibility of introducing thevaccination obligation against Covid-19. This morning the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen he underlined how “the price Europe is paying for people refusing to get vaccinated is getting higher and higher“.

In a note theEcdc announces that “based on model predictions it is likely that the Omicron variant become the dominant variant in Europe within the first two months of 2022. Even if the severity of the disease caused by Omicron is equal to or less than the severity of Delta, the increased transmissibility and consequent exponential growth of cases will quickly outweigh any potentially reduced severity benefits. It is therefore considered very likely that Omicron will cause further hospitalizations and deaths, in addition to those already envisaged in the previous forecasts which take into consideration only the Delta“.

It’s not all. According to the ECDC the only one vaccination campaign would not be enough to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. But they would help new restrictions: «The results of mathematical modeling show that they are also needed strong and immediate reductions in contact rates to avoid a high spike in cases caused by Covid-19 Omicron and to keep the health and mortality burden linked to Covid-19 manageable in the short term, even with an immediate acceleration of the diffusion of the vaccine“.

But what are the non-pharmaceutical interventions? Non-pharmaceutical interventions can also be considered the use of masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing.

“The immediate strengthening of these measures – concludes the note – will slow the spread of Omicron and allow countries to buy time for further vaccination, including booster doses, and for prevent a sudden high impact from the spread of this variant. Without reduced contact rates and increased booster vaccination, transmission levels could quickly overwhelm health systems“.