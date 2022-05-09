Vaccines Can Exacerbate Pulmonary Fibrosis – Il Tempo





There is a new possible side effect linked to Covid vaccines. They could trigger an exacerbation in a minority of patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). A descriptive study, carried out at the Gemelli in Rome and published in the “American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine”, reports a temporal relationship between anti-Covid vaccination and serious episodes of exacerbation, which occurred in the following 3-5 days, in subjects suffering from this rare disease. Experts therefore urge these patients to be carefully monitored, while reiterating the absolute need to submit them to vaccination.





“The IPF – explains Professor Luca Richeldi, director of the Pulmonary Unit of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Polyclinic Foundation and Professor of Pneumology of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, Rome campus – is characterized by acute worsening of clinical conditions, which are themselves idiopathic; in some cases they have been linked to an infectious cause or pulmonary thrombo-embolism; true forms of acute disease flare-up have a mortality of up to 80% and are the main cause of death for these patients, who worsen quickly within a few weeks. There is no specific therapy; high-dose corticosteroids are used, with quite poor results. These are catastrophic events that should be intercepted promptly. All our 300 patients are alerted to the fact that a Rapid worsening of symptoms requires early warning to the attending physician or referral to the emergency room. ” Just as the etiology of IPF is not known, in the same way the triggering causes of exacerbations are not known, even if viral infections, exposure to environmental toxicants and dust are included among the risk factors. However, a study just published in AJRCCM (American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine) by Dr. Giacomo Sgalla, Professor Luca Richeldi and colleagues from the Pulmonology Unit of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation, adds important information.





Out of ten patients hospitalized in 2021 for an episode of exacerbation in the context of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, at the Gemelli Hospital Foundation, which is one of the most important reference centers in Italy for this pathology, four had a temporal relationship with the administration of an anti-Covid mRNA vaccine, which occurred a few days before the episode. In one patient, the episode of exacerbation occurred after the first dose, in one after the second dose, and in the remaining two after the booster dose. “The temporal proximity between the administration of the vaccine (carried out between 3 and 5 days before) and the onset of symptoms – comments Dr. Sgalla – indicates the anti-Covid vaccine as the most likely trigger of acute exacerbation”. At the time of admission these patients had elevated indices of inflammation; widespread involvement of the pulmonary interstitium was evident on the CT scan. All were subjected to treatment with high flows of oxygen and high doses of cortisone. Despite prompt therapy, two of these patients died during hospitalization. “In this study – continues Sgalla – we described a rare event that occurred in the context of a rare disease; in our center we follow over 300 patients with IPF, who have all undergone anti-Covid vaccination. Only four of them have been hospitalized. for an exacerbation a few days after the anti-Covid vaccination. These exacerbations after vaccine do not appear to have any particular characteristics. It is possible that in some of these patients, the release of inflammatory cytokines, caused by vaccination, may have triggered this acute exacerbation. In the international guidelines on IPF to date, vaccinations are not listed among the risk factors for exacerbations. However, considering that similar cases, also very rare, have also been reported after H1N1 influenza vaccination, we suggest to include in the list of possible risk factors for IPF exacerbations including ant vaccinations i-viral “.