Vaccines, Costa: ‘Third dose also for 50-year-olds in the coming days’ – Health

“I believe that in the next few days the third dose will extend to the fifties “. To say it is the undersecretary of state Andrea Costa who spoke at Start, on SkyTg24, who added: “we must confidently await the scientific indications. I hope that the issue does not become a political conflict. We must once again rely on science. It is reasonable to think that there will be an extension of the audience to which will be provided for the administration “. “It is clear that if I were faced with a choice between tightening restrictive measures or putting the vaccination obligation for some categories, I believe the second hypothesis is more correct. I do not think it is right to continue to pay restrictions to those who have instead vaccinated . It seems to me a reasoning of common sense “. This was said by the undersecretary of state Andrea Costa who spoke at Start, on SkyTg24. “Today a minority in Italy enjoys a whole series of freedoms thanks to the vast majority of Italians who are vaccinated, making a sense of community prevail – he explains – I believe that many citizens have also done so with fear, with concern, but understanding that getting vaccinated means giving perspectives to the country “.

The extension of the state of emergency “it will be an evaluation that we will do at the end of the year on the basis of the epidemiological picture and the infectionsi “underlines Costa.” What interests citizens is not the state of emergency, which allows us to manage more agile and does not have direct repercussions on citizens, but restrictive measures “.