Vaccines, Cuba (under embargo) produces those proteins and has almost eliminated the deaths in two months. Italian volunteers in Havana to make them study

The data on the infections coming from Cuba they seem like a small miracle, especially considering that just two months ago there were thousands of new cases a day and hundreds were dead. Today deaths have been eliminated and the new infections slightly exceed a hundred. And this thanks to a vaccination campaign in record time and the effectiveness of vaccines developed despite the embargo imposed by the United States, which hinders the procurement of raw materials, technologies and tools. But there is another record, and it is also very topical in our country: in Cuba children aged two and over have already been vaccinated. “We focused on protein vaccines which, unlike genetic material vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna, are based on a technology already known and widely used also in the pediatric field“, explains Fabrizio Chiodo, researcher of the CNR in Italy and collaborator of the Cuban Finlay Vaccine Institute, where he worked on the design and development of Soberana vaccines. An alternative also for Italy that is wondering about the forthcoming vaccination of the little ones? Hard to imagine. Because if the virus knows no borders, European or US standards for pharmaceutical production represent an obstacle to the entry of medicines such as Cuban ones. However some Italian volunteers they flew to Cuba to be given the vaccine as a booster and to make themselves available to Italian science. “An observational study is underway atAmedeo di Savoia Hospital in Turin“, explains Michele Curto, one of 29 enlisted and president of theAgency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC), which promoted the initiative.

At the end of August, Cuba was still in the midst of the health emergency, with over 8,000 new cases a day. Only a few months later the situation completely changed: on December 3 the government data reported just 150 new infections throughout the country and zero deaths. “Cuba during the first year of the pandemic handled the different variants of the virus very well, with an excellent public health system, the use of monoclonals and different formulations of interferon”, says researcher Fabrizio Chiodo. The island has indeed a high number of doctors and health professionals per inhabitant, which guarantees a widespread presence and an excellent prevention system. “But the Delta variant, especially in some provinces, hit hard in July and August of this year. A situation aggravated by the tightening of the economic blockade by the US presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden“, explains. In practice, “it is enough that any reagent or instrument has some component or part produced in the USA to prevent it from” entering “Cuba. Without the”blockade“Many lives could have been saved”.

“Thanks to a resolution of the Piedmont Regional Council, at the end of July we were able to send eight thousand doses of Atracurium, drug for the relaxation of skeletal muscles absolutely essential to intubate a person “, says the president of AICEC, Michele Curto, who recalls how in Cuba they needed everything, from oxygen to lung ventilators, and wonders if it is human to exacerbate an embargo while a pandemic is underway around the world.

But vaccines also come with the summer. Between July and August, the Cuban Medicines Authority (CECMED), a body recognized and monitored byWorld Health Organization, approves the first two vaccines of the five developed in Cuba.Abdala of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (Cigb) and del Soberana02 of the Finlay Institute. “The impact of mass vaccination, the fastest in the world, has had extraordinary effects,” says Chiodo. “Today, with the 97% of children vaccinated, with the 95% of the immunized population according to the scheme provided from the beginning of two doses plus one, and with an additional “booster” dose already started for the first vaccinated, I think Cuba can continue to contain the pandemic ”. Since November 15, the country has reopened to international tourism and the school year has finally started. Reached by telephone while still in Cuba, Michele Curto tells of a country where “no vax do not exist“. “There is a very disciplined population in terms of prevention, with excellent health education and great confidence in the public service”. In recent days he visited a pediatric vaccination center: “As a father I was excited by the decision with which the children went to get vaccinated, the same as the parents who accompanied them”. “A great system of public education, a public biotechnology, an excellent scientific dissemination, make the population trust and be proud of its science ”, adds Chiodo.

But Cuban vaccines are not simply the pride of a poor country. Protein vaccines are also being developed elsewhere in the US Novavax, for example, it has recently sought approval from the FDA, the US agency for medicines, and is being examined by EMA, the European Medicines Agency. What is it about? “Genetic vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna (mRNA), AstraZeneca, J&J and Sputnik (adenoviral) carry the information our cells need to produce virus fragments (the famous spike) against which our body then triggers various immune responses, including the production of antibodies capable of protecting us. Cuban vaccines, on the other hand, they show our immune system a fragment of the virus spike protein directly, and for this reason they are classified as protein subunit vaccines “. But unlike the others, Cuban vaccines appear to be ahead on the data front, being produced by the first country in the world for the number of doses per 100 inhabitants: 253 as of December 2nd. “They are vaccines that show very few adverse events, safe as multiple doses and interesting to be associated as a boost to other types of vaccines”, explains Chiodo, himself immunized with Soberana. But the most obvious advantage is claimed precisely on the pediatric front: “Mind you, the data in pediatrics with Pfizer are interesting and reassuring. However, I would add that the Cuban vaccine Soberana02, for example, uses a technology designed and developed specifically for the pediatric population“.

The data has been made available to the scientific community and has been underway for over a month the World Health Organization pre-qualification procedure. An ok that is enough to facilitate the export of the Cuban vaccine in many countries of the world. In this perspective, it is not a detail that unlike the most innovative messenger RNA vaccines, protein vaccines such as the Cuban ones can be stored in any refrigerator and have proven to be stable even at room temperature. “Also I am a low cost, with a public patent and a rather simple technology transfer. This is why I think they can be important in supporting the many countries that will not see their population vaccinated before 2023 “, adds Chiodo, recalling that Cuban vaccines are currently authorized in Iran, Venezuela, Nicaragua And Vietnam, while negotiations are underway with countries such as Mexico, Argentina and some African states. What about the rich part of the world? In the United States and in Europe in particular, the production standards imposed by the respective drug agencies are more stringent. So that to date, in Italy and beyond, there is still no protein alternative vaccination with messenger RNA vaccines.

On the website of the Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital in Rome, it was recently written about protein vaccines: “Many of the reactions typically caused by mRNA or viral vector vaccines – headache, fever, nausea and chills – have proved much less frequent with protein-based vaccines. The safety profile appears to be very similar to that of influenza vaccines, which for years have been used all over the world, and this will allow many people not to worry too much and to accept the vaccination “. But this should not alarm Italian families waiting to vaccinate their children. “The data provided by vaccines such as Pfizer allow us to be calm about the now upcoming pediatric vaccination that will affect minors aged 5 and over,” he comments Rocco Russo, coordinator of the Technical Table for Vaccinations of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (SIP). “If I were in Cuba I would be absolutely calm to take their protein vaccines, like today in Italy I am calm in taking and administering the genetic platform vaccines at our disposal“. But he adds: “What really worries me about this pandemic is vaccination in poor countries, which left behind become fertile ground for new variants: the strategy can only be global and every weapon available is welcome, including vaccines from Cuba. a country with an important tradition in the health sector “.

The Italian association AICEC has moved in this spirit, which acted as a bridge between the Cuban Finlay Institute and the Amedeo di Savoia of Turin. Last summer the Piedmontese hospital analyzed some serum samples of Cuban citizens and checked the ability of the Soberana02 vaccine to neutralize known variants. Results that have encouraged a further observational study that will concern 29 Italian volunteers, selected out of 240 applications, who landed in Havana on November 15th. to take Soberana Plus as a third dose, version specifically designed as a single dose for convalescents and subsequently administered “as a boost” to both adults and children. On December 15, blood samples will be taken to be sent to the laboratory. The president of AICEC, Curto, explains that “we have tried to create a bridge, a strategy that would stimulate an interest in these vaccines despite the standards set in Europe, in the hope that scientific evidence will prevail over geopolitics and that no opportunity is precluded in the fight against Covid “.