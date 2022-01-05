Vaccines, doctors and pharmacists not in order Send almost 500 verification emails

Vaccines, doctors and pharmacists not in order Almost 500 verification emails sent The professional associations ask for clarification to those who have not taken the third dose Spata: «They have 5 days to reply. I no vax? There will be few units ”

A surge of new investigations on unvaccinated Como health workers, 360 only among doctors, over a hundred among pharmacists.

Since December, the control of the vaccination obligation for white coats has passed directly to the professional orders and employers. Already before Christmas, with the new squeeze on the third dose, the documents transmitted by Ats Insubria had increased, over a thousand, of which about half in the Como area, with 14 suspensions confirmed in the Asst Lariana and four in the same Agency for the health protection.

The letters

With the new obligation also including the booster dose, as mentioned, the investigations have really exploded, even during the holiday period. More than 360 certified e-mails have been sent to the Como doctors ‘order, over a hundred to the pharmacists’ order.

“But these are misleading numbers, they are not real suspensions – he explains



Gianluigi Spata



, president of the Como medical order – to our order a computer platform transmits the list of vaccinated and not yet vaccinated colleagues weekly, including the third dose. We write a certified e-mail to uncovered professionals and it is very important that they respond within five days, attaching exemptions, reservations already established or any specific reasons to be evaluated. The reports in recent weeks have increased a lot, however in the next few days we will see how many are really convinced no vax. I’m sure it’s actually a few units “.

Once the investigations for the first vaccination obligation, ie the two doses, were concluded, the doctors suspended in the Como area were 32, now down to 25 after some second thoughts. The suspended pharmacists, however, only seven. These measures are still in place. “Our order has received more than a hundred checks to be carried out at Christmas time,” he says



Giuseppe De Filippis



, the president of the Como pharmacists – but they were colleagues inserted among the defaulters almost all by mistake by the computer system. In reality, they could not yet book the third dose, close to five months after the second vaccination already inoculated. These are all positions that have returned to normality not without some difficulties ». About fifty nurses from Como suspended after the second dose. In these days, unions and employers have found several health workers who are not up to date with skipped shifts and hours not covered. It happens for example in the RSA. As for Valduce and Villa Aprica, for months they have been waiting for the lists of those not vaccinated by the Ats Insubria. Lists that then arrived: there were four suspended at Villa Aprica, all nurses and the same number at Valduce, of which in reality one was vaccinated recently and two took a long leave.

It should be remembered that the obligation involves freelancers, socio-health structures, including for example dentists, psychologists, parapharmacists or operators in contact with the elderly in retirement homes.

Requirement for RSA

Vaccination is an essential requirement for the exercise of the health profession, on pain of staying at home without a salary or being demoted where possible to positions far from the public.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED