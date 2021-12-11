Vaccines: doses in front of the supermarket, Milanese in the queue – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, 11 DEC – Milanese queue in front of the Esselunga supermarket in via Rubattino – the eastern outskirts of the city – to get vaccinated against Covid. The administrations take place in a container, set up in the external parking lot of the point of sale. Areu, the regional emergency urgency agency, and a general practitioner cooperative manage them. The initiative was successful: waiting up to an hour this morning to receive the dose and about eighty vaccinations carried out in the first four hours. Yesterday, the first day of opening, there were about a hundred. Until tomorrow access to the hub will be free for everyone, from 8 to 20. From Monday, however, it will be necessary to book.



The vaccination point in via Rubattino is one of the first opened after the expression of interest launched in recent weeks by the Lombardy Region and aimed at large commercial chains. A second hub is already active at the Esselunga di Pantigliate, in the Milan area, while in the next few days a new opening is planned in Masnago, in the province of Varese. (HANDLE).

