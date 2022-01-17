Vaccines: Gimbe, 4.5 million in the last 7 days, never so many – Health

“In the last week we have broken through the ceiling of 4.5 million weekly administrations between first, second and third doses, a number that we had never reached before”. This was stated by Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, on Radio Cusano Campus, adding that “the vaccination chapter has only good news, it is accelerating on all fronts”.

The number of new vaccinated people, he specified, “is 542 thousand, of which about half belong to the 5-11 age group, the nice surprise is that the new vaccinated over 12 years are almost 275 thousand and 137 thousand are over 50, this means that the definition of the vaccination obligation has determined some results. These are all news that the vaccination campaign is proceeding in a fairly tight manner. The third doses, apart from holidays, are maintained over 580 thousand per week “.

“We see important signs of a slowdown in the epidemic in Italy and when asked if we have reached the peak, the answer could be ni” while “compared to the number of cases, over 2 million currently positive, the hospital situation appears to be substantially under control “. Unfortunately, however, “the death curve is steeply rising and will be the last to go down. We are a bit addicted, but over 300 deaths a day is a huge number”. So Nino Cartabellotta. The positive rate of molecular swabs, he specified, “has dropped, while that of antigenic ones is stable at around 15%. This is a consequence of the fact that we have different situations from Region to Region. We are waiting for this slowdown to consolidate, also because in many have returned to work and to school a few days after the holidays “. On the distinction in the covid bulletin between asymptomatic positives and sick ones he said: “we must remember that this disease is multisystemic, so defining the asymptomatic status is very complex, especially in patients who have many diseases. If one enters the hospital as an asymptomatic positive, the positivity it can cause it to infect other sick people. From a practical point of view, I don’t understand how these asymptomatic patients can be managed without an increase in staff and a different organization of hospitals “. The impression, he concludes, is “that it is a discussion of goat’s wool, which does not have a real impact on the employment of hospitals. If the problem is the system of color regions then let’s eliminate it and each Region will take full responsibility for management. “.