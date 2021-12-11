Vaccines: Iss, 39% effective in preventing disease at 5 months – Health

There are 21,042 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 20,497. On the other hand, there were 96 victims in one day, yesterday there were 118.

Five months after the completion of the Covid-19 vaccination cycle, “the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the disease, both in the symptomatic and asymptomatic form, drops from 74% to 39%”. Lo takes over the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in the bulletin containing the data of the integrated surveillance of cases of infection in Italy, updated on 7 December. With regard to the prevention of severe forms of Covid-19, the ISS notes that vaccination efficacy remains high “, since” the efficacy in vaccinated with a complete cycle for less than five months is equal to 93% compared to non vaccinated “.

The ISS data also indicate that the efficacy “is 84% ​​in vaccinated people with a complete cycle for over five months”. The efficacy in preventing diagnosis and cases of severe disease, moreover, “rises to 77% and 93% respectively in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster”.

In children from 0 to 9 years of age, the incidence reached in the last week “values ​​higher than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants“: the ISS indicates it, specifying that” the data is “still to be consolidated”. In the last three weeks, an increase in the weekly incidence has been observed in all age groups, we read in the bulletin, and from the second decade of October there is an increase in the incidence in the age groups 0-9 years and 10- 19 years.