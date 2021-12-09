Vaccines, Italy exceeds 100 million doses administered. The Pfizer shortage is worrying, Figliuolo: “Another 2 million doses will arrive”

Italy reaches altitude 100 million of doses administered. People who have received at least one correspond to 87.91% of the population over 12. Those who have completed the cycle are equal to84.86%. In the past few hours there has also been an overtaking of Modern on Pfizer: between 6 and 8 December the administration of the compound was 736 thousand, against Pfizer’s 572,000. It had never happened before. The explanation concerns the shortage of stocks: out of over million doses left, about 3 million are of Moderna. Pfizer doses nationwide are running out. So much so that the general himself Francesco Paolo Figliuolo in a note he explained that in the next few weeks they will arrive another 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine that will be added to the arrivals already planned by the American pharmaceutical company. The lack of doses of Pfizer risks creating a bottleneck effect in the race for the booster: most Italians received the first two Pfizer doses, now some prefer to wait and do not receive the Moderna booster.

Meanwhile, the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa he tried to reassure public opinion on the general state of the vial stocks: “I believe the machine has shown in recent days that it is capable of administering an important number of vaccines. The day before yesterday we again exceeded 500,000 daily doses, since we had set ourselves the goal at the beginning of the vaccination campaign. As for stocks we have no difficulty for supplying both of Moderna and Pfizer, so the Regions are in a position to proceed quickly ”, explained to Agora on Rai Tre.

Figliuolo himself highlighted the “extraordinary result” of the 100 million administrations and reiterated that with the current availability of vaccines “can potentially be vaccinated 25 million people“. The Commissioner for the emergency guarantees that the wide availability “will allow to maintain the high pace” that is taking place, also in view of the start of vaccinations for the age range 5-11 (from December 16) which will result in an expansion of the audience. Figliuolo recalled that between 1 and 8 December 3.5 million administrations were carried out, half a million more than the indicated target, which made it possible to overcome the 500 thousand administrations.

Read Also Vaccines, record of administration with Moderna due to Pfizer’s shortage of stocks: bottleneck risk for third doses

In the meantime, infections are on the rise: almost 18 thousand new positives at the latest 24-hour reading, the highest number since last April 9, while the victims drop to 86. The positivity index increases to 3.2% and hospitalizations increase. But booster doses also fly. From Pfizer-BionTech they report that Omicron was neutralized by three doses of the vaccine. The Minister of Health Speranza, however, expresses caution: “We await the judgment of the international authorities”.