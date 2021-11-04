Vaccines: Ministry of Health Circular, the booster for the immunized abroad is underway – Health

Subjects vaccinated abroad with a vaccine not authorized by Ema may receive a booster dose with m-RNA vaccine in the dosages authorized for the “booster” (30 mcg in 0.3 mL for Pfizer / BioNTech’s Comirnaty; 50 mcg in 0.25 mL for Moderna’s Spikevax) starting from 28 days and up to a maximum of 6 months (180 days) from completion of the primary course.

Completion of such an integrated vaccination course is recognized as equivalent. The publication of the circular signed by the general director of prevention ministry of health, Gianni Rezza, has arrived, given the opinion of the Cts of Aifa.

“We will give the green pass to those who have completed a non-Ema vaccination cycle and who within six months will have a booster with Pfizer or Moderna”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza

After the maximum term of 6 months from the completion of the primary cycle with a vaccine not authorized by Ema, as well as in case of failure to complete it, it is possible to proceed with a complete primary vaccination cycle with m-RNA vaccine, in the relative authorized dosages. It can be read in the circular authorizing the booster dose for those who have received vaccines such as Sputnik or Sinovac. The same circular from the Ministry of Health, in fact, determines that the recall to mRna for vaccines not authorized by Ema is made starting from 28 days and up to a maximum of 6 months from the completion of the primary cycle.