Vaccines, Novavax does not take off: in a week only 10 thousand doses

One million and 23 thousand doses delivered, 10,669 administrations. These are the numbers just over a week after the onset of Novavax ((February 28), the protein-based vaccine that should convince skeptics of messenger RNA technology (Pfizer and Moderna) to immunize themselves against Covid-19.

A slow start that has led up to now to just consume the1% of available stocks with an average of 1.333 daily injections, according to what emerges from the data of Lab24. A balance is premature but it can already be observed that the fourth vaccine to be authorized did not have the effect of pulling the first doses, which fell in the last seven days to 34,083 administrations (-16.9% compared to the previous week).

An audience of 2.7 million people

The potential audience of Novavax is made up of 2.793 million of people over 18 years old (age group for which the preparation is aimed) who have not yet received any vaccine dose after more than 400 days from the start of the anti-Covid campaign (27 December 2020). The number can be seen in the Government report updated to 4 March.

Without vaccine still 1.248 million no vax

Despite the vaccination obligation introduced by Mario Draghi’s executive for people over 50 and the request for a reinforced green pass (the Covid-19 green certification which is obtained only for vaccination or recovery and does not include a rapid antigen test or molecular) in order to access the workplace – a measure that will remain in force until June 15, well beyond the deadline for the state of emergency set at March 31 – there are still 1.248 million of over 50s without protection against Covid. In one week their number has dropped by 34,685 unit. The adhesion of skeptics to the vaccination campaign in this age group has been waning: in the first week of January the first doses recorded in this category were five times higher (167 thousand).

Sileri: Novavax didn’t push the first few doses

«The number of first vaccinations – comments the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri – dropped significantly and even the arrival of the Novavax vaccine did not significantly increase the number of first doses. I never believed that this vaccine could be a solution for the undecided, if not a few people: the truth is that those who have not been vaccinated to date can hardly be convinced now, which is a regret because the virus will continue to circulate and risks always exist if you contract it ».