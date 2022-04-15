Vaccines, off to the fourth dose but 43 thousand have deserted the first booster

Yesterday the administration of the second vaccination “booster” also started in Umbria, which for now affects approximately 73 thousand patients. But with around 75,000 over 12 no vax, there are also 43,000 Umbrians who have escaped the “third dose”. Meanwhile, with deaths almost eliminated, the curve of ordinary hospitalizations seems to be heading towards a phase of containment, however, which still represent 40% of the beds in the medical area. More than a thousand new daily infections.

Since yesterday, the Umbria Region has started the administration of the second booster dose to the approximately 73 thousand citizens entitled to it according to the provisions of the AIFA in the circular of 8 March. This was announced by the extraordinary commissioner for Covid management, Massimo D’Angelo. The second booster, for many the “fourth dose”, will be guaranteed with messenger Rna (mRna “), Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, provided that at least 120 days have passed since the first booster (or third dose). The eligible clients are currently over 80, guests of residential facilities for the elderly, assisted with high fragility motivated by concomitant and / or pre-existing pathologies with more than 60 years of age. At the moment, those who tested positive for SarsCov2 after the administration of the first booster are excluded from the administration of the second booster. This phase of the vaccination campaign will be guaranteed in the territorial vaccination points with free access, without reservation (the list is available on emergenzacoronavirus.regione.umbria.it) while from Wednesday 20 April it will be possible to make an appointment online via the vaccinocovid.regione portal. umbria.it. The administrations are also guaranteed by participating private and public pharmacies, general practitioners and pediatricians of free choice, in compliance with the respective agreements currently in force and with the same operating procedures already applied. But while the elderly and frail are summoned for the potential fourth dose, in Umbria there are 43 thousand people who, despite being able to do it, have not yet undergone the first booster. “To put in maximum protection those who have not yet received the first booster dose – explains D’Angelo – the Region will send them a text message to reiterate the importance of completing the recommended vaccination cycle”. Alongside these patients, there are still about 68,000 over 5 (52,500 over 12) who have not received any dose and are not cured of Covid. Yesterday in the afternoon, 1,626 immunosuppressed boosters and 11 fourth doses were administered.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to circulate and on the last day another 1,175 new positives were certified, with the weekly moving average remaining above a thousand, while maintaining a slight downward trend. The incidence of 920.2 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants is also decreasing. Ordinary hospitalizations were sustained, albeit decreasing: 268 in the morning of April 14, four less than the previous day, with a saturation of the medical area down to 40%. The hospitalization rate rose to 2% (0.85% in Italy), considering the 5 patients in intensive care (-2) where employment dropped to 3.9%. No deaths in the latest bulletin, with two fatalities in seven days.

The improvement of the epidemic indicators, in the week 6-12 April, is confirmed by the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation. A better performance is recorded at the level of currently positive per 100 thousand inhabitants (1,594) and there is a reduction of 16.9% in new cases compared to the previous week. As for the weekly incidence, in Perugia it was 950, higher than in Terni (775).

