Vaccines, off to the fourth dose in six countries. Doubts from Ema and experts

Israel led the way, followed by Denmark, United States, Hungary and then from Spain And Germany: six countries have so far given the green light to the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, mainly to fragile people. And in Italy? There is currently no strong scientific evidence on the second booster option for all, the health minister said Roberto Speranza. Caution was expressed by theEuropean Medicines Agency (Ema) who prefers to wait for further data.

Israel first at the start with the second booster

In early January Israel authorized the additional dose for people over 60 and people over 18 at risk (whose medical conditions require a second booster or who are at great risk for the effects of the virus). In one month, the fourth dose was administered to about 600,000 people.

In the United States the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized the fourth dose inoculation to immunocompromised people five months after the third injection.

In mid-January in Spain the health authorities have given the green light for the administration of the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine to people with high frailty, such as patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, those transplanted or under therapy with immunosuppressive drugs. The fourth dose can be administered at least five months after the previous one.

Also there Denmark offers the fourth dose of Covid vaccine to vulnerable individuals. The announcement came from the Minister of Health, Magnus Heunicke, in mid-January.