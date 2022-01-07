Vaccines: Open Day 11 and 12 in the Sennori gym – Sardinia

The municipal administration of Sennori and the Ats Sardegna organized two Open Days for the anti Covid vaccination of adults. The two days for the administration of the first, second and third doses of the vaccine will take place on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 January, in the Montigeddu basketball gym, in the morning from 10 to 13 and in the afternoon from 15 to 19. The vaccination will be carried out according to staggered appointments based on surname, the time of which will be communicated in the next few days. To receive the vaccine it will be necessary to go to the gym on the day and at the established time, with a health card and identity document.

The coordination of the two days and the flows of citizens will be managed by the local police and the Barracellar di Sennori Company. “Many requests have been received by the Municipality and many administrators, so we got in touch with Ats to organize days dedicated to vaccinations for Sennorese citizens – explains the municipal councilor with responsibility for Social Services, Pietro Sassu – I thank Ats for having accepted the our appeal and for availability.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the municipal offices, in particular the technical office which has worked to organize the logistics and all the formalities necessary for the proper conduct of the open days “.