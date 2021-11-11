Vaccines: over 100,000 doses have expired in the Madrid region – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MADRID, NOV 10 – The authorities of the Madrid region have discarded over 100,000 doses of anti-Covid vaccines during the immunization campaign of the general population for “exceeding the deadline for administration”: this is learned from a official document obtained and published by Cadena Ser radio. These are over 47,000 doses by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), 41,000 by AstraZeneca, 17,000 by Moderna and 744 by Pfizer.



In Spain, the vaccines from J&J and AstraZeneca were used during part of the vaccination campaign, only for people over 40. Since the summer, during which they were mainly vaccinated under 40, they have hardly been used.



Based on sources within the Madrid regional government and the National Health Ministry, El País and other Spanish media report two distinct versions of the reasons that led Madrid to throwing away over 100,000 doses: the regional administration claims to have asked the Ministry to return them, getting a no for an answer and the order to destroy them. The Department of Health affirms that the request for restitution did not arrive in due time.



The Madrid government, controlled by the Popular Party (center-right), and the central one of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez (center-left) have had more clashes over the political management of the pandemic since the Covid crisis began. On several occasions, regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso and other members of her administration attacked the central government claiming that it was not sending them enough doses. According to the latest figures from the ministry, over 5.2 million people have been vaccinated in the Madrid region, or 77.4% of the total population. (HANDLE).

