Vaccines: Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna earn $ 1,000 per second

Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna are making a combined profit of $ 65,000 per minute from their Covid-19 vaccines, according to a study by the People’s Vaccine Alliance, which campaigns for better vaccine distribution around the world.

The three pharmaceutical groups amassed this money by selling the vast majority of their doses to rich countries, at the expense of less developed nations that remain very poorly vaccinated, the association deplores.

According to his calculations, based on the results published by these companies, the trio will make a pre-tax profit of $ 34 billion this year, or more than a thousand dollars per second, 65,000 per minute or 93.5 million per day. Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna thus distinguish themselves from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, who currently sell their vaccines at cost prices.

“It is indecent that some companies are pocketing millions of dollars in profits every hour, when only 2% of people in low-income countries have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus,” complained Maaza Seyoum of the African branch of People’s Vaccine and African Alliance. .

