Vaccines reduce the viral load: so the virus spreads less easily

THE vaccines they are essential, even in the event of an infection. Besides decrease the odds to be infectedthe antibodies induced by vaccination reduce viral load in those who have developed anyway COVID-19. This not only greatly reduces the chances of developing severe disease but significantly decreases the chances of the positive person infecting other individuals. This, however, on one condition: in the case of Omicron variant this happens if you have undergone the dose booster. This is stated by a study published by the journal Nature Medicine by researchers from the University of Geneva.

That the vaccines available today to prevent COVID-19 work is an incontrovertible fact. According to the latest report from the Istituto Superiore della Sanità, from the beginning of the vaccination campaign to 31 December 2021, it is estimated that they have been avoidedthanks to vaccination, a total of 2.8 million cases, 290 thousand hospitalizations, 38 thousand hospitalizations in intensive care and 78 thousand deaths. Not only that, 72% of overall deaths were avoided for people aged 80 and over, 19% in the 70-79 range, 7% in the 60-69 range and 3% under 60 years of age.

WHEN IT GETS INFECTED ANYWAY

Once the extraordinary protection against Covid-19 is established, in vaccinated people – due to the inability of vaccines to stimulate an IgA response in the mucous membranes, the first route of entry for the virus – becoming infected is still possible, albeit in a reduced way. In February a study also published on Nature Medicine on the pre-variant Omicron cases, comparing the cases of whom, despite vaccinationtested positive for the virus, showed the vaccine’s ability to improve the parameters associated with the infection. The analyzes showed that in the vaccinee, compared to those who had received the placebo, the copies of the virus present in the airways were reduced by 100 times. Not only that, the median time from infection to negative was 4 days compared to 7 for placebo. Important results that correlate with the data that sees the vaccinated develop, in case of infection, a milder disease compared to the “immunologically virgin” person, ie without any protection conferred by antibodies and T cells.

The recently published study, on the other hand, provides an even more detailed picture of the effectiveness of vaccination according to the variants to which one has been exposed. The analyzes evaluated the viral load in the 5 days post-onset of symptoms in unvaccinated and vaccinated people exposed to parent Sars-Cov-2, the Delta variant and the Omicron variant. First of all, it emerged that in the unvaccinated, the viral load with Sars-Cov-2 of the Wuhan strain was decidedly lower than in Delta infections, a sign of the evolution of the virus towards a greater ability to spread starting from the single individual.

The study then confirmed that in the case of Delta infection, the vaccinated individuals had one lower viral load compared to the unvaccinated. But the real news of the study concerns the infections caused by Omicron. Reduced viral load occurred only in individuals covered by the booster dose but not in those vaccinated with two doses or in unvaccinated individuals. An important result that indirectly demonstrates how only with three stimuli that maturation of the immune system useful to recognize the Omicron variant occurs.

VACCINES AS A TOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH

What these studies show once again clearly indicates the importance of vaccination in the fighting the pandemic. Vaccines not only give individual protection to the recipient but, by reducing the likelihood of infection and the viral load, contribute to decrease the risk of transmission. A considerable advantage in terms of containment of the virus and the genesis of possible new variants.