Vaccines save five lives per minute: the importance of these for the future of medicine | vaccines | health | | LIFETIME

More than 20 life-threatening diseases – including COVID-19– can be prevented today thanks to immunization. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO), considers vaccines essential and that they are part of the sustenance of global health security.

The power and importance of vaccines has been evidenced historically and over the years. In fact, the GAVI Vaccination Alliance points out that between 1990 and 2017, immunization helped halve the number of deaths in children under five years of age, while in low-income countries it saves five lives every minute, preventing up to three million deaths globally each year.

For this reason and within the framework of World Immunization Week – which is celebrated from April 23 to 30 – Pfizer Latin America organized a virtual forum to call for the use of vaccines and help prevent and protect people from all the ages of fatal, infectious, viral or chronic diseases.

LOOK: Mortality rate in those not vaccinated against COVID-19 is three times higher than those who received three doses

In his opening message, Carlos Murillo, regional president of Pfizer Latin America, celebrated that “we are witnessing one of the largest immunization campaigns in history, however, the challenges are still enormous in terms of vaccination since there are so many others diseases that we can prevent to save millions of lives.”

During the session it was recognized that the pandemic has led to a setback in the number of people immunized for other diseases. It is estimated that, over the last two years, the vaccination coverage rate in the region fell from 86% (2019) to 50% (2021).

Proof of this is the setback of almost three decades of progress in polio and measles. Vaccination coverage for other childhood diseases has also receded, with diphtheria and yellow fever threatening to resurface unless countries take urgent action.

Scope of vaccines against COVID-19

Within the forum, it was highlighted how the last two years have shown the scope of innovation and advances in science in the world. On the one hand, a historic vaccination campaign was implemented that has so far allowed the application of 11.4 billion doses against Covid-19 in 184 countries, which represents 58.8% of the population with a complete scheme.

Furthermore, since their manufacturing and distribution announcement, Pfizer and BioNTech have delivered 3.3 billion vaccines in 179 countries and territories in all regions of the world. It should be noted that the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine has an age range from 5 years and older according to the most important regulatory bodies in the world such as the FDA and the EMA, which has made it possible to begin immunizing the pediatric population in different countries.

It should be noted that, to reach this goal, the role of Latin America has been essential at different stages. An example of this was the role of research as part of the clinical study of the vaccine against COVID-19, where Argentina was the site with the most patient enrollment in the world. Nor fail to highlight Mexico, which was one of the first nations in the world to approve and apply the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine (December 24, 2019).

Likewise, it is important to note that during 2021 the signing of a letter of intent was announced with the Eurofarma laboratory, a Brazilian biopharmaceutical company, for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine and its distribution in Latin America. At its maximum capacity, Eurofarma could produce 100 million doses annually for its exclusive distribution in the region. Mentioning this fact during his presentation, Carlos Murillo stressed that “this represents a great boost for immunization in the Latin American population and to ensure a more efficient path for the distribution of vaccines in our countries.”

But… What is the future of vaccines?

During the forum in the framework of World Immunization Week, the Leader of Scientific and Medical Affairs for North America of the Pfizer Vaccines division, Dr. Alejandro Cané, and the Medical Leader of Vaccines for Markets were also present. Pfizer Emergents, Dr. Graciela Morales, who delved into the future of vaccines, particularly messenger RNA, and gave general information on the advances in the development of new vaccines.

Dr. Alejandro Cané spoke about Pfizer’s work with messenger RNA technology, emphasizing that “we are advancing rapidly in other areas of mRNA vaccine research and we have our eyes on other infectious diseases, especially viral ones, such as influenza and Herpes zoster. Our goal is to maintain leadership in mRNA with potential approaches that change the scope of a vaccine.”

The importance and impact of vaccination in children

Another aspect addressed during the virtual forum was the relevance of establishing calendars and basic vaccination schemes to protect millions of children at the right ages and times, avoiding injuries, disabilities and even death.