Vaccines: Spain, recommended 3rd dose after 5 months for recovered – Last Hour

(ANSA) – MADRID, 25 JAN – The recommendation of the health authorities for the administration of a third anti-Covid dose to those who tested positive after the first vaccination cycle has changed: it is now recommended to wait five months from diagnosis before obtain the booster, while up to now the indication was to re-vaccinate starting from the fifth week of diagnosis. This is learned from a note from the Ministry of Health, which gives an account of the decision taken by the commission of experts that evaluates the criteria for the vaccination campaign. In which, however, it is specified that the minimum time limit for the third dose to the recovered will remain four weeks.



“Current scientific data show that the fact of becoming infected with Sars-CoV-2 after a first course of vaccination causes the development of a more powerful and broader immune response, in terms of neutralizing other variants of the virus, compared to the response. immune system observed in people who have only been infected or have only received two doses, “explains the release. (HANDLE).

