Vaccines such as mRna could change medicine

Katalin Karikó’s intention was never to produce vaccines. Before the pandemic, Hungarian-American biochemistry had devoted years to develop the therapeutic potential of mRnafirst by trying to create a synthetic version of the messenger molecule that would not trigger an inflammatory reaction in the body and then – once she and colleague Drew Weissman have achieved the goal – in an attempt to attract the attention of the medical and scientific community.

Karikó imagined that the technology would be used for therapies on people suffering from heart attacks and strokes. But it was the frenzied rush to develop a Covid-19 vaccine that earned Karikó belated global recognition. The work on mRna done by biochemist and her colleagues was the base that Moderna and BioNTech used to rapidly develop vaccines for Covid-19 that saved millions of lives.

Operation and development

Traditional vaccines train the immune system by exposing it to harmless versions of complete viruses that teach the body to recognize its fundamental characteristics, as is the case with the infamous SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The new mRna vaccines have found a more sophisticated way to achieve the same result: use messenger RNA – a genetic molecule that occurs in nature and is used to transmit information within and between cells – to provide the body with a series of instructions for making the spike proteinin effect by borrowing an internal mechanism of the body and turning it into a photocopier.

This difference has allowed mRna vaccines to be designed, manufactured and approved in record time. Over the past eighteen months, mRna technology has been injected into billions of arms, helping to slow the devastating consequences of the pandemic. L’long-term impact – accelerated by Covid-19 – it could however be even greater.

Dozens of are currently underway clinical studies on new forms of mRna vaccines for a whole series of different applications, from malaria to Zika, from herpes to cytomegalovirus. Recently, Moderna – which was founded in 2014 to study the potential of mRna – announced that it has started Phase I clinical trials for two. HIV vaccines based on mRna. “Using mRna results can be achieved much faster“explains Carl Dieffenbach, director of the AIDS division of the National Institutes of Health (a US government agency that deals with biomedical and public health research) who is overseeing the studies.

Work on the mRna had begun before the pandemic. Moderna, for example, has worked for years on the lipid envelope that encloses the mRna strand in the vaccine. “As with all sudden hits, mRna had been in development for a long time“, says Richard Hatchett of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), a foundation that collects donations to finance research aimed at developing vaccines. In 2016 Cepi had invested in a mRna vaccine against Zikaonly to realize that “the sense of urgency had subsided“Once the epidemic subsided. There had also been attempts to develop mRna platforms for other coronaviruseslike Mers, a job that has proved itself fundamental when the Covid-19 pandemic began. Moderna managed to modify her vaccine for MERS to adapt to the new disease, allowing clinical trials to begin just 66 days after the release of the SARS-CoV-2 gene sequence.